Thursday, February 27, 2020
AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

The dead body of IB official Ankit Sharma was found from a drain in Chand Bagh on 26th February 2020. His father, Ravindra Sharma, also with the IB, had blamed Hussain and his goons for the murder of their son.

OpIndia Staff
AAP Corporator Tahir Hussain on roof with a lathi in his hand
The family members of IB official Ankit Sharma who was brutally murdered by the Anti-CAA rioters in Delhi have blamed the Aam Aadmi Party corporator Tahir Hussain. In a video shared by AAP national social head, Hussain claims that he was not present in his house since two days after he was ‘rescued’ from mob violence.

In the video shared on 26th February, Hussain claims that the allegations against him are ‘politically motivated’ and squarely blames BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the violence. In his video he claims that a mob had gathered around his place on 24th February and he called for police help. “After many hours the police force reached, checked the building and took us away safely,” he claims. He claims that he requested police force to stay put so no one takes ‘undue advantage’ of his building. “But don’t know why, yesterday (25th February), the police force was removed and the rioters did the same thing from our building,” Hussain claims. He adds how he is a good Indian Muslim and has always worked for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. He then swears on his children and he would never ‘do anything like this’.

Read: "A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today": AAP convener's statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

However, netizens soon pointed out a video where Hussain can be seen wielding a lathi in his hand on his roof. He is wearing the same white shirt and maroon sleeveless sweater he is wearing in the purported 26th February video. In a video shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, Hussain can be seen on roof of his house with a lathi in his hands talking to some people who are wearing masks on their face.

He is wearing the same sweater in the above video which he was wearing in his February 26 video. In a video that had gone viral on social media on Wednesday, one can see stones and petrol bombs being hurled from the apartment building of Hussain.

One of the residents of Moonga Nagar, who was an eyewitness to the murder of Ankit Sharma, stated that the IB sleuth was dragged inside Hussain’s building by a frenzied mob from the gate of the house. Furthermore, it as claimed that multiple eyewitnesses have seen that along with Ankit Sharma, two other persons were also dragged inside Hussain’s building by a mob from outside the house. Ankit’s body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh but the fate of the other two still remains uncertain.

Ankit Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. As per reports, his rank was ‘security assistant’. His father has alleged that in addition to being beaten up, Ankit Sharma was also shot at. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for a post mortem

