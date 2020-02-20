Friday, February 21, 2020
Home Crime UP police arrest one Chand Quraishi for sharing ‘offensive’ Facebook post against CM Yogi Adityanath
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media

UP police arrest one Chand Quraishi for sharing ‘offensive’ Facebook post against CM Yogi Adityanath

Quraishi has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, courtesy: hindustantimes.com
Engagements142

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a Greater Noida trader, Chand Quraishi, on Wednesday on charges of allegedly sharing an objectional post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook. The arrest was made after a complaint was filed by local BJP leaders.

In the written complaint submitted with the Gautam Buddha Nagar police, the Jawahar BJP Mandal General Secretary Rohit and Mandal Vice-President Prince Bhardwaj said that a person named Chand Qureshi, a resident of Jewar, had made abusive remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP leaders also said that Chand Qureshi’s remarks could lead to discrimination in society.

Quraishi has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A police spokesperson said that Qureshi had shared a post on Facebook which was deemed offensive against the Chief Minister. A complaint was filed at Jewar police station by a local resident after which the accused was arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh revealed that during interrogation Chand Qureshi, a resident of Jewar town claimed that he shared the post by “mistake”.

Similarly, in November last year, UP police officials had picked up a journalist and social media troll, Prashant Kanojia after a case was registered at Hazratganj police station, Lucknow against him for posting derogatory tweets against Hindu gods and defamatory posts on UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Prior to this, in June 2019, one Peer Mohammad, a scrap dealer and a resident of Gola area had shared an “objectionable post” on social media about UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He was sent to the district jail after one Umesh Kumar Yadav made a complaint regarding the post through his Twitter account. Another person, Ram Prasad, who is a manager of a nursing home and lives in Shahpur, was also sent to jail on Monday for allegedly posting “objectionable” post on social media.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Made sure villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,322FansLike
235,487FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com