The rioters, after cutting Dilbar Singh Negi's hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire

OpIndia Staff
Dilwar Singh was allegedly murdered by a mob in Shahdara
Delhi riots, image via Twitter
The gruesome photographs of anti-Hindu riots in Delhi are still emerging even as the city gradually comes back to normalcy. On the evening of 24 February, when violence erupted in Delhi, 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi had to fell victim to the brutality of these riots. Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt by a mob of rioters in the burning house after being cut off with a sword.

The rioters, after cutting Dilbar Singh Negi’s hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire. The incident was first reported by Opindia, when the relatives of Dalbir, the deceased, contacted us and reported the horrific accident. Dilbar came to Delhi just 6 months ago from Uttarakhand. He used to work at a sweet shop located in Shiv Vihar.

In the attached tweet, you can see the burnt body of the deceased Dilbar Singh. It is clear that the hands and feet are missing from the body, while the rest of the body is present in the ash pile. That is, these parts of his body were cut before burning.

Note: The video is very disturbing. Therefore, under our editorial policy, we are not directly embedding the tweet here. If you still want to see it, you can do so by clicking here.

Dilbar Singh was a resident of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand government has announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees to the family of the deceased.

Dilbar Singh Negi was from Thalisain block in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. His close aide Shyam Singh told Opindia that some rioters entered the Shahdara area on the evening of 23 February. The rioters made Negi their first target. They cut off his arms and legs. Then, they burnt his body in a nearby shop. He was accompanied by his two other companions in the building who managed to escape from there.

On February 26, when the shop owner Anil Pal reached the spot to know the condition of his shop with the police, he found the body of the deceased Negi near the stairway on the second floor. We can assume that he was trying to jump from the building after seeing the rioters.

At least 42 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured in violence in Zafarabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chandbagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeastern Delhi. These riots have caused significant damage to personal and public property. Furious mobs blew up houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and opened fire on local people and police personnel.

