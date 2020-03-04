Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Home Specials Interviews Exclusive: BJP leader Kapil Mishra in conversation with OpIndia about Delhi riots and subsequent blame games
SpecialsInterviewsNews ReportsPolitics

Exclusive: BJP leader Kapil Mishra in conversation with OpIndia about Delhi riots and subsequent blame games

Speaking to OpIndia Editor Ajeet Bharti, BJP leader Kapil Mishra puts out his side of story.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kapil Mishra in conversation with OpIndia.in Editor Ajeet Bharti
Engagements315

The anti-CAA protests in Delhi which have been going on since the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December turned violent when mobs went rampaging on the streets of national capital February 24 onward. Soon the blame of anti-Hindu riots was placed on BJP leader Kapil Mishra and MP Anurag Thakur for their allegedly ‘provocative’ statements ahead of Delhi elections.

Speaking to OpIndia Editor Ajeet Bharti, BJP leader Kapil Mishra puts out his side of story. “What exactly did I say that Ankit Sharma was stabbed 400 times? Or that Shahrukh picked up gun and roamed about on the streets of Delhi? What made them collect petrol bombs and acid on the roofs? And more importantly, there are no riots when people chant ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ or ‘Afzal hum sharminda hai’, painting Khilafat 2.0 on Jamia walls is not considered provocative nor is giving a call to hit the streets. But my request to the police to get the road opened is considered provocative,” says Mishra.

Mishra further says how the real anger is not against CAA, which does not affect the Indian citizens in any way but against the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict. “They are angry how did these two big decisions pass by peacefully,” he says.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Watch his entire conversation here:

 

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:kapil mishra goli maaro saalo ko, kapil mishra interview, kapil mishra opindia, ajeet bharti kapil mishra interview

Big Story

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Huffington Post spreads malicious report about GTB and LNJP hospitals discriminated against riot-victims

OpIndia Staff -
The medical officials of the GTB and LNJP hospitals have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Goa Congress leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindu gods

Goa: Congress leader arrested for hate speech against Lord Parshuram during anti-CAA rally backed by Goa Church

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Shooter Mohammad Shahrukh who opened fire at Delhi Police arrested

OpIndia Staff -

“Husband forced me to attend anti-CAA dharna”: Woman spills the beans on her husband in viral video

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,775FansLike
245,202FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com