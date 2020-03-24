Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today won the confidence motion unanimously. Chouhan had last evening swore in as the Chief Minister for the fourth time in presence of MP Governor.

Bhopal: BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as the Chief Minister of #MadhyaPradesh, at Raj Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/nJuy5TCQR2 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

After taking charge as the CM, Chouhan held a high-level meeting with with officials to review the COVID-19 situation and take stock of preparedness. He announced curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur from Tuesday onward. He also appealed to people to strictly follow the lockdown orders in all 36 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, not a single Congress MLA was present in the assembly at the time of voting. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and independent MLAs voted in favour of the motion.

The Madhya Pradesh government collapsed last week after former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath tendered his resignation. The Congress-led government was pushed to the brink following of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The resignations of all 22 MLAs in Scindia’s camp had brought down the total strength of the assembly to 206 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs. The Congress was at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.