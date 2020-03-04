Wednesday, March 4, 2020
PM Modi decides not to attend any Holi Milan programme amid coronavirus outbreak as positive cases reach 28

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi urged people of the country not to panic and listed out the self-protective measures to avoid infection of any kind.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi declares not to attend any Holi milan function amid coronavirus crisis. picture courtesy: deccan herald
Prime Minister Modi today took to Twitter to announce that he will not be participating in any Holi Milan programme in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi said that experts around the world have been advising to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. This year, Holi, the festival of colours, falls on 9th and 10th March. WHO guideline says that when someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. So in a social gathering, one can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing is suffering from the disease.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi urged people of the country not to panic and listed out the self-protective measures to avoid infection of any kind. PM Modi informed the masses through twitter that he had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and different ministries and states are working together from screening people in India to providing prompt medical attention in order to expel out the deadly virus.

He also listed out certain measures to ensure self-protection and avoid being hospitalized as the coronavirus is extremely proliferating.

The Union Health Ministry has reported 28 cases of a deadly novel coronavirus in India so far. The government of India is taking major precautionary steps and issued a revised travel advisory for immediate implementation. The e-visas to four countries including China, Iran, the Republic of Korea and Italy have already been canceled and the travelers are already suggested to refrain from traveling in these countries.

