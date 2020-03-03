Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi to discuss anti-Hindu riots, coronavirus in national capital

Delhi was in the grips of unprecedented violence last week which resulted in the deaths of 46 people and rendered 200 injured.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi to discuss about the violent riots and coronavirus cases detected in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal(Source: Hindustan Times)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since his reelection in the Delhi state assembly elections. Following his meeting with PM Modi, Kejriwal addressed the media, informing them about the discussion points between him and the Prime Minister.

“Delhi was engulfed with violence in the last few days. I had asked for time from PM Modi to discuss it. A lot of spurious rumours were spread, especially on Sunday but the Delhi Police officials did a commendable job to curb the unfounded speculations,” Kejriwal said.

However, Kejriwal tersely added that had the police been more efficient like they were in stopping the rumours, more lives could have been saved.

“I also appealed and the PM agreed that such acts of violence should not be repeated in the future. Delhi is the capital of the country and such riots should not happen here. I also asked the PM to bring to book anyone and everyone, no matter how powerful or from whichever political party, those responsible for the carnage,” Kejriwal added.

When asked if hate speeches that may have possibly touched off the violent clashes in the northeast Delhi, Kejriwal said that hate speeches weren’t specifically discussed in his meeting with the PM.

Delhi was in the grips of unprecedented violence last week which resulted in the deaths of 46 people and rendered 200 injured. Demonstrators protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) ran riot as they targeted unsuspecting people in the northeast Delhi.

AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was accused by the eyewitnesses of enabling a murderous Muslim mob to unleash violence against the Hindu residents. Hussain’s building was used as a shelter by the Muslim mob who dragged a young IB officer Ankit Sharma inside the building and whose body was later found abandoned in a ditch in Chand Bagh. The enraged mob also pelted stones and petrol bombs and vandalised a Shiva temple in the opposite lane.

Besides, Kejriwal also claimed that the two leaders also discussed the city’s preparedness for the lethal coronavirus which has spread to at least 60 countries and affected upwards of 90,000 people globally. Delhi reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday after a person who had visited Italy tested positive for Covid-19.

