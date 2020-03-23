Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

He was attacked by rabid Islamists who accused him of forgetting his roots after having earned so much money.

OpIndia Staff

As the entire country thanked the healthcare workers and servicemen who are sticking their neck out amidst the coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities, too, joined in. Cricketer Mohammad Kaif along with his family came to the balcony at 5 PM and joined the nation.

He was attacked by rabid Islamists who accused him of forgetting his roots after having earned so much money. One Islamist also attacked Kaif’s wife and questioned him whether she has not heard of Fatima Zahra, youngest daughter of Prophet Mohammad and one of his wives, Khadija.

He was also asked to recite namaaz to fight coronavirus.

One SK Mojaffar had a complete meltdown and said that clapping is the work of ‘beggars’ and not someone like Kaif and continued to give moral lessons to Kaif.

One SK Mojaffar had a complete meltdown on seeing Kaif’s video

The hate continued on Instagram, too, where Kaif had shared the video.

Hate comments on Mohammad Kaif’s Instagram.
Hate comments on Kaif’s Instagram

On Thursday, in his address to nation, PM Modi had urged Indians to stay at home on Sunday and have a 14-hour Janta curfew. He had urged people to come to the balconies at 5 PM to thank the healthcare workers by clapping in appreciation while maintaining social distancing.

