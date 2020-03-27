Friday, March 27, 2020
Coronavirus lockdown: After popular demand, DD National to air ‘Ramayan’ twice a day from 28 March

Ramayan, which featured Arun Govil as Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Maa Sita and Sunil Lahri as Brother Lakshman, recently completed 33 years since it was first aired.

'Ramayan' to retelecast on DD from March 28, informs Prakash Javadekar
A still from the Ramayan Serial (Photo Credits: Hindustan Times)
On Friday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (IB) had informed that Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show based on Hindu Epic Ramayan will be retelecasted on DD National twice a day from March 28 in the wake of Wuhan coronavirus lockdown. One episode of the show will air in the morning between 9 am to 10 am while the other will be broadcast at night between 9 pm to 10 pm.

Ramayan, which featured Arun Govil as Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Maa Sita and Sunil Lahri as Brother Lakshman, recently completed 33 years since it was first aired. When the trio appeared on the comedy programme, The Kapil Sharma Show, they had received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Earlier, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar had tweeted that the team was in talks with the rights Holders of the show and were working out on technical and logistics issues.

Growing up in the 80s and the 90s, one of the fondest memories is of watching Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan. The roads would go empty as the nation saw Arun Govil as Lord Ram. The iPad generation will now know how it was growing up back in the day when the Internet didn’t rule our lives. Now that the streets have gone empty again, thanks to the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus, the public broadcaster has decided to bring back the epic on the small screen.

