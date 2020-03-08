Sunday, March 8, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Man opens fire to record TikTok video from moving car, arrested

One of the bullets fired by the accused entered the house of Mayank Bansal, Vivek Vihar ACP, who lived on the 17th floor.

OpIndia Staff
TikTok Obsession: Man open fires in his society in Noida while filming video
Representative Image (Photo Credits: CS Monitor)
On Friday, a 32-year-old man, Puneet Sisodia, obsessed with TikTok (a Chinese video-sharing social networking service) open fired in his society, Jaypee Kosmos, located in Sector 134, Noida, Uttar Pradesh while recording a video.

He lived on the 15th floor in one of the towers. The accused would often make TikTok videos in which he brandished his guns (both real and fake). To lend credibility to his content, Puneet fired from his licenced pistol during the incident. As per report, he was driving a car while firing bullets.

One of the bullets fired by the accused entered the house of Mayank Bansal, Vivek Vihar ACP, who lived on the 17th floor. Fortunately, he and his family were not at home at the time of the incident. Puneet was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him by Bansal. The cops recovered the pistol used by the accused and 106 live rounds.

Additional Police Commissioner, Akhilesh Kumar stated, “Once the accused was identified after due investigation, it was found that he was fond of making TikTok videos and would pose with guns.”

It was revealed during the police complaint that Puneet had joined IMS Ghaziabad to pursue MBA. He also had a PG Diploma and has allegedly been the Managing Director (MD) of a real estate company. His father used to work as an automobile engineer and owns a motorcycle showroom in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.

Initial complaints by locals against Puneet involved driving a Scorpio around the society while playing loud music. However, they could not ascertain the identity of the miscreant at that time.

In December last year, in a viral TikTok video, a Muslim ‘protestor’ said they’ ruled for 800 years’ but never ‘got arrogant’ and threatened PM Modi with dire consequences over CAB and NRC. He added, “If we (referring to his Muslim community) start showing our true colours than you will have no place to escape”.

