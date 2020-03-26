Thursday, March 26, 2020
UP police arrest AIMIM leader Mansoor Alam for spreading misinformation that 50,000 people have died in India due to Coronavirus

During questioning by police, he said that he exaggerated the figures to make people more aware so that they remain indoors.

AIMIM leader
AIMIM leader Mansoor Alam/ Image Source: Bhaskar
Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested AIMIM District President Mansoor Alam in Prayagraj for spreading misinformation on social media about deaths caused due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the reports, AIMIM District President Mansoor Alam, who is a resident of Gajia in Jahagirabad area of Naini had shared fake news pertaining to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak to create panic in the society.

Mansoor on social media had claimed that the government was hiding facts related to the total death due to coronavirus in the country. He had claimed more than 50,000 people have already died in the country and accused the government of stating wrong figures of just 500. The posted on Facebook by said, “The government is hiding facts. Over 50,000 people have already died in the country due to Covid-19 till now while the government figures show over 500.”

Read- Coronavirus: Congress leader and ‘friendly journalists’ spread fake news that Assam Medical College healthcare workers have to wear plastic due to lack of protective gear

The UP police have taken against AIMIM leader Masood after the post shared by him went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered against the accused and action is being taken accordingly. Prayagraj police said that Alam has been booked under section 188 (violating section 144 of CrPc), 153 A (indulge in wanton vilification) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the feeling of any class).

During questioning by police, he said that he exaggerated the figures to make people more aware so that they remain indoors.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 649 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the country, out of which 42 have been cured and 13 have died.

