Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Updated:

Locals in Ambala oppose cremation of a woman suspected of coronavirus infection, villagers clash with Haryana police and healthcare staffers

The State of Haryana has reported 296 cases of Coronavirus with a surge of seven more cases on Monday. 183 people have been recovered and discharged while 3 have died.

OpIndia Staff

Villagers in Ambala oppose the cremation of a coronavirus suspect in their locality, clash with police and healthcare workers
Representational image Picture courtesy: Newsroom post
62

Around 200-400 people gathered near a cremation ground violating the lockdown, pelted stones at police, and others who went there for the cremation of a woman who was a suspected coronavirus patient. As per a Times Now report, the clash broke out between police and locals when the body of the deceased reached the cremation ground in Chandpura, Ambala on Monday.

The villagers rebelled in the suspicion that the patient died due to coronavirus and her cremation may spread the virus in the respected area.

DSP Ambala Cantonment Ram Kumar said, “This place is the designated cremation ground for Covid-19 and likely cases, locals objected when we brought the body here. Around 200-400 people gathered here violating the lockdown, police and doctors team was attacked.”

He ensured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

As per reports, Senior police officers reached the spot and tried to make the locals understand the situation but locals refused to cooperate. Following that the police had to use a mild lathi-charge to control the situation. Dozens of villagers were taken into custody and investigation is underway.

The deceased was cremated in front of police at the same place, said an official.

The woman was admitted to the Civil hospital in Ambala Cantt after reporting breathing problems. She had succumbed later.

Coronavirus in Haryana

The State of Haryana has reported 296 cases of coronavirus with a surge of seven more cases on Monday. 183 people have been recovered and discharged while 3 have died due to coronavirus.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday that it had come to light that many of the coronavirus positive cases in the NCR districts, including Sonipat, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, had contracted the infection from the national capital. He said the daily movement of the people working in Delhi to their residences in the NCR regions of Haryana increases the chances of the infection to spread.

He said, “Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana, are ‘Corona-carriers’. I appeal to Delhi CM that the stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in Delhi itself. They shouldn’t be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID19 cases here.”

