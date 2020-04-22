Thursday, April 23, 2020
Updated:

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

The assailants have been held at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
40

In a shocking incident, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night. In the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd April, after his regular edit call post the 10 PM debate, Arnab Goswami and his wife were driving back home when two bike-borne assailants attacked their car. According to our sources, the assailants parked their bike in front of Arnab Goswami’s car in order to get him to stop the car and then attacked it.

Here is the exclusive footage accessed by OpIndia of the car that was attacked by the assailants who were from Congress.

From what is known so far, Arnab Goswami and his wife have escaped unhurt. The assailants, after attacking the car and trying to break the windows, also threw ink at the car. According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that they were from Congress and the attack took place only 500 meters away from Goswami’s residence, according to Republic TV.

According to sources, the Congress goons hurled bottles at the car and hurled abuses at Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi for being silent on Palghar lynching.

The assailants have been held at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

Congress leaders and journalists who identify themselves as neutral on Wednesday had attacked Arnab Goswami after the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief questioned UPA chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching in which two Hindu Sadhus and a driver were killed by an unruly mob.

Read: Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

Launching an attack against Sonia Gandhi, Arnab Goswami had questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. However, soon after, Congress leaders and many journalists started abusing Arnab and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying he was responsible for Arnab questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence.

