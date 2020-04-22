Mounting a searing attack against the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the Editor-in-chief of the Republic TV, Arnab Goswami questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar.

The debate was aired on Republic Bharat. A YouTube video of the same can be watched here.

“I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you, if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained close-mouthed on the issue,” Arnab said.

Arnab further alleged that he feels Mrs Gandhi is deep down happy that Hindu saints have been killed by the frenzied mob in a state that is governed by her party. He also contended that Mrs Gandhi would prepare and send a report to Italy saying she had been successful in eliminating Hindu saints in a state where she had formed the government.

“I am telling you. She would prepare and send a report to Italy in which she would state where she had formed a government in a state, and she is getting Hindu saints killed there. And she would receive applause from there (Italy),” the Republic TV Editor-in-chief said to the panellists on his show.

Arnab Goswami, known for not mincing his words, also slammed the media channels who have fought shy of covering the gruesome murder of the Hindu sadhus by a rampaging mob in Gadchinchle village of Palghar. He questioned why the media outlets are silent on the cold-blooded murder of the Hindu saints.

Palghar Sadhus lynched

The blood-curdling incident happened on 16th April 2020 in Palghar, Maharashtra. Two Sadhus, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade associated with the Juna Akhara were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

Horrifying visuals of the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold, had gone viral on the social media.

People of the Sadhu community say that this village is tribals dominated and most of them are Christians while some are Muslims. Some even say that the police, out of fear of the tribals, handed over the Sadhus to the mob which later beat up those Sadhus to death with sticks. Reportedly, when the tribals of a particular religion started beating up the Sadhus, the police did not intervene.