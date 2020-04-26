Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi riots preplanned, Umar Khalid and his associates arranged for firearms, gave provocative speeches:...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi riots preplanned, Umar Khalid and his associates arranged for firearms, gave provocative speeches: Read FIR details

As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid gave provocative speeches at two different locations and appealed to people to take to streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalized.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Umar Khalid booked under UAPA
Source: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
9

Delhi Police Crime Branch in its FIR dated 6th March 2020 states that the anti-Hindu riots that took place in North East Delhi between 24-26 February during the visit of US President Donald Trump were preplanned. The FIR copy states that as per an informant, the anti-Hindu riots conspiracy was hatched by ex-JNU student Umar Khalid and his associates who are linked with two groups. As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid gave provocative speeches at two different locations and appealed to people to take to streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalized.

FIR copy from March 2020 on Delhi anti-Hindu riots

The FIR alleges that as part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid and his associates fielded women and children at numerous roads in order to incite a riot. The FIR states that firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles, stones and catapults and other devices to hurl these with have been recovered from homes in areas such as Maujpur, Jaffarabad, Chand Bagh and Gokulpuri. As per the FIR, crowd was gathered from outside of Delhi where one Danish son of Khalid of Bhajanpur is named as co-conspirator. As part of the conspiracy, on the night of 23rd of February, the road underneath the Jaffarabad metro station was blocked with the help of women and children so that people in the vicinity are further harassed and consequently, tempers flare which could be used to orchestrate the riots.

The FIR also states that the schools in which children from the minority community studied in the affected areas were evacuated prior to the riots in a premeditated manner. The FIR also alleges that one Danish, a resident of Bhajanpura, was tasked with the responsibility of gathering mobs from two separate places for the riots.

The Delhi Riots

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Massive communal riots broke out in the national capital during Donald Trump’s visit to India. The riots cost huge losses to life and property. Over the course of the investigation, the role of Radical Islamist organization PFI and others came to the fore. Home Minister Amit had promised on the floor of the Parliament that a thorough investigation into the matter would be carried out and the guilty would be punished. OpIndia ground reports revealed how some Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace and how slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs. Eyewitnesses also told OpIndia that the rioters were prepared and how women and children were also armed to attack Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdelhi riots update, delhi riots umar khalid fir, umar khalid fir named

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi riots preplanned, Umar Khalid and his associates arranged for firearms, gave provocative speeches: Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR alleges that as part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid and his associates fielded women and children at numerous roads in order to incite a riot.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das meets the fruit-seller booked for writing ‘Hindu’ on the banner, assures no case will be registered

OpIndia Staff -
Ex Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das today took to social media to inform that he met the fruit-seller who was booked by Jharkhand Police for having "Hindu" written on his banner.
Read more
News Reports

India Today comes up with infographic suggesting that Delhi is most aggressive in Coronavirus testing, Ahmedabad Commissioner shows how that is misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad commissioner pointed out that it is misleading for India Today to compare Coronavirus testing data of Delhi with large states
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: “Chandan Yatra” of Puri Jagannath Temple to be held without devotees, uncertainty looms over the Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
The Shankaracharya of the Jagannath Temple has said that while alternate arrangements can be made, the centuries-old-tradition cannot be stopped.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: 40 new cases of Coronavirus come to light in Vijayawada after 2 ‘bored’ truck drivers play cards with friends and neighbours

OpIndia Staff -
Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz stated that the cause of Coronavirus infection in Vijayawada was due to the failure in maintaining physical distance.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Doctors protest against PPE shortage as 150 medics diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Irked over the acute shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the country, the doctors and nurses have been protesting against the Pakistani Government since April 16.
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Specials

What is Halal meat? Only Muslims allowed from slaughter to labelling, must chant Bismillah Allahu Akbar or meat becomes ‘non-Halal’

OpIndia Staff -
The Halal controversy erupted after Zomato attempted a PR stunt on Twitter.
Read more

Connect with us

221,138FansLike
303,191FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com