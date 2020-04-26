Delhi Police Crime Branch in its FIR dated 6th March 2020 states that the anti-Hindu riots that took place in North East Delhi between 24-26 February during the visit of US President Donald Trump were preplanned. The FIR copy states that as per an informant, the anti-Hindu riots conspiracy was hatched by ex-JNU student Umar Khalid and his associates who are linked with two groups. As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid gave provocative speeches at two different locations and appealed to people to take to streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalized.

FIR copy from March 2020 on Delhi anti-Hindu riots

The FIR alleges that as part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid and his associates fielded women and children at numerous roads in order to incite a riot. The FIR states that firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles, stones and catapults and other devices to hurl these with have been recovered from homes in areas such as Maujpur, Jaffarabad, Chand Bagh and Gokulpuri. As per the FIR, crowd was gathered from outside of Delhi where one Danish son of Khalid of Bhajanpur is named as co-conspirator. As part of the conspiracy, on the night of 23rd of February, the road underneath the Jaffarabad metro station was blocked with the help of women and children so that people in the vicinity are further harassed and consequently, tempers flare which could be used to orchestrate the riots.

The FIR also states that the schools in which children from the minority community studied in the affected areas were evacuated prior to the riots in a premeditated manner. The FIR also alleges that one Danish, a resident of Bhajanpura, was tasked with the responsibility of gathering mobs from two separate places for the riots.

The Delhi Riots

Massive communal riots broke out in the national capital during Donald Trump’s visit to India. The riots cost huge losses to life and property. Over the course of the investigation, the role of Radical Islamist organization PFI and others came to the fore. Home Minister Amit had promised on the floor of the Parliament that a thorough investigation into the matter would be carried out and the guilty would be punished. OpIndia ground reports revealed how some Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace and how slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs. Eyewitnesses also told OpIndia that the rioters were prepared and how women and children were also armed to attack Hindus.