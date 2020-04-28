Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Home News Reports 3 senior IRS officers chargesheeted for creating uncertainty and panic by publishing unauthorised tax...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

3 senior IRS officers chargesheeted for creating uncertainty and panic by publishing unauthorised tax hike report, stripped of charge

Following the action taken by CBDT, netizens speculated whether the FORCE report was selectively leaked to certain media outlets before officially being put up by IRS Association to create panic.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
CBDT chargesheets 3 IRS officers for publishing the unauthorised FORCE tax hike report (image courtesy: SMEventure.com)
1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday issued chargesheet to three senior IRS officers under Rule 14 of CSS (CCA) Rules, 1965 over violation of rules and divested them of the current responsibilities. As per reports, the action was taken by CBDT for their role and and complicity in preparing the ‘tax hike’ report titled FORCE which was circulated in the media since April 25.

One of the officers, Prashant Bhushan, is the general secretary of the IRS Association and his wife is a Congress MLA from Begusarai in Bihar. Other officer chargesheeted is Prakash Dubey, currently posted at the DoPT and is the joint secretary of the IRS Association. The third officer Sanjay Bahadur is 1989 batch IRS officer and is currently posted as Principal Director, Investigation, North-East region.

According to ANI, government sources say that despite 30 years of experience in the service, these senior officers failed to exercise due care and misguided 50 young officers. The sources informed ANI that the government would have listened to the young officers and would have given due consideration. However, instead of sending the report to the government via official channel, the three senior officers misguided them and put out the report in public domain creating panic and anxiety.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Initial probe by the CBDT shows that the FORCE report created panic and tax policy uncertainty at a time when India is already going through a difficult economic situation amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Netizens speculate selective leaking of FORCE report

Following the action taken by CBDT, netizens speculated whether the FORCE report was selectively leaked to certain media outlets before officially being put up by IRS Association to create panic. As Twitter user and lawyer Ketan Bhate pointed out, Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint published the report on FORCE report on 25th April 2020 and it was shared on social media at 9:08 PM.

ThePrint report shared on social media at 9:08 PM on April 25. (image courtesy: @BhateKetan on Twitter)

IRS Association also retweeted this ThePrint report. Further, the IRS Association shared the report through its official handle over 30 minutes after ThePrint published the story.

IRS Association tweeting FORCE report at 9:50 PM, over half an hour after ThePrint report (image courtesy: @BhateKetan on Twitter)

FORCE report

In the contentious report, the IRS officers suggested introducing the ‘wealth tax’, over-burdening the rich, and charging an additional 4% cess to bridge revenue deficit caused due to the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. As per the 43-page report, the Government can earn up to ₹18,000 crores by implementing the suggested proposals.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One of the recommendations of the report was the introduction of the wealth tax to be charged to those with a net worth of ₹5 crores or more. Besides, the IRS officers suggested levying a one-time 4% ‘COVID Relief Cess’ on individuals with more than ₹10 lac annual income. Moreover, the document also proposed taxing individuals with more than ₹1 crore annual income at 40%, which is 10% higher than the current 30%. As such, the income tax liability on such individuals will be close to 56%.

Along with the above measures, the IRS officers also recommended increased surcharges for foreign companies in India, creation of an amnesty scheme to collect unpaid tax, sanctioning of ‘Coronavirus Savings Certificates’ for investments not more than ₹2.5 lacs for 5 years, taxation of multinational firms making royalty payments to their parent companies and 3% equalisation charge to e-commerce companies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsprashant bhushan irs officer, prashant bhushan wife amita bhushan, irs officers chargesheeted, force report

Latest News

News Reports

3 senior IRS officers chargesheeted for creating uncertainty and panic by publishing unauthorised tax hike report, stripped of charge

OpIndia Staff -
One of the officers, Prashant Bhushan, is the general secretary of the IRS Association and his wife is a Congress MLA from Begusarai in Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: 10 Indonesian nationals who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi arrested from Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Indonesians were staying at an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West from the 29th of March after attending the Jamaat meet.
Read more
Politics

Delhi: AAP MLA Imran Hussain defies lockdown and flouts social distancing norms amid the Coronavirus crisis, gets into a spat with the Police

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Imran Hussain was caught violating lockdown norms and flouting social distancing guidelines in the Sadar Bazar area of Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee indulges in political blame game amid the Coronavirus crisis, falsely claims Central Govt earlier announced delivery of Rs. 15 lakh to everyone

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee flew into a fit of rage against the Central Government on Monday and engaged in a long tirade against it.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Did Mamata Banerjee just admit that the scale of Coronavirus in West Bengal is far greater than being reported? Here is what she said

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wondered whether the statement made by Mamata Banerjee is an inadvertent admission of the Coronavirus mess West Bengal is currently in
Read more

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Hand not paralysed, advised home quarantine: How AltNews lied in ‘fact-check’ to exonerate Muslim man who threw currency note at a petrol pump

Nupur J Sharma -
AltNews furthered fake news in their alleged 'fact-check', to shield a Muslim man who was seen throwing a currency note inside a petrol pump recently.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: CRPF COBRA commando beaten, humiliated and tied up in chains by police, was assaulted for cleaning his bike in front of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Images of the soldier from an elite commando unit being tied up in chains in a police station have caused a furore on social media.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami writes to Mumbai police accusing them of concealing Congress link of two persons who had attacked him

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami alleges that Mumbai police has omitted that the two persons who had attacked him are Congress members
Read more

Connect with us

221,641FansLike
306,144FollowersFollow
226,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com