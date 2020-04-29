While the incidents of the attack on police and health workers have been mainstream during the Coronavirus pandemic, in another such incident related to the assault on corona warriors, locals pelted stones on police and health workers in the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur today. The team of Health workers and police went there to pick up the members of a family infected by the coronavirus for quarantine.

Kanpur: Stones were pelted at health workers & Police team in Chaman Ganj area earlier today, when the teams had gone to the site to pick the members of a family infected with #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/9JLOcgXQak — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020

As per reports, the Chaman Ganj area is one of the coronavirus hotspots in the Kanpur as many cases have emerged from this area.

A corona positive case was reported in Jugiana locality in Bajaria. After the report came in, a Health Department team escorted by police went to pick up nine members of his family for quarantine late Wednesday afternoon when the team came under attack. When the team reached the hotspot, about 60-70 people came out on the streets to stop them and later they started pelting stones at the team.

However, no one was seriously injured in the attack so far. The attack on the corona warriors came at a time when the central government has enacted a law to prevent such attacks. The police registered an FIR regarding the incident.

Perpetrators will be booked under Epidemics act and Disaster Management Act-CM Yogi

Responding strictly against the unruly act, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a press briefing, “All those who have attacked police and healthcare workers in Kanpur must be identified, tracked and will be booked under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. Also, strict action will be taken against them as per Gangster Act and National Security Act.”

All those who have attacked police&healthcare workers in Kanpur must be identified, traced & will be booked under Epidemic Diseases Act&Disaster Management Act. Also, strict action will be taken against them as per Gangster Act and National Security Act: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/pwvMxeTZ7W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020

Yogi Adityanath also asserted that strict action will be taken against them by invoking multiple acts against them. “When the entire country is battling against COVID-19 under supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of corona warriors are ensuring the safety of people, at this time point attack on these warriors is a challenge to the management. It will not be accepted in any situation,” the chief minister said.

Police have arrested four persons so far in the case and a search is on for the remaining accused. Police officials said that they have identified several persons and actions will be taken against them.

Ordinance to end violence against health workers

Amidst the ongoing assaults on the frontline health workers, policemen during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the central government brought in a timely ordinance to deter the unruly mob. The new ordinance has provisions to punish the assaulters with imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said while briefing the media that an amendment will be brought to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 making such a crime cognizable and non-bailable. The investigation will be done within 30 days and accused could face jail term from 3 months to 5 years with a penalty of Rs 50,000 which could go up to Rs 2 lakh.