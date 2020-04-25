Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home News Reports Palghar Sadhu lynching part of bigger conspiracy, area notorious for Hindu-hate: Hindu Dharma Achara...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Palghar Sadhu lynching part of bigger conspiracy, area notorious for Hindu-hate: Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha writes to Maha Gov

The Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha asks the Maharashtra governor as to why no action has been taken against the police officials who have shown laxity and created loopholes for the real culprits to escape the clutches of law

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha write to Maharashtra governor seeking accountablity for Palghar lynching case
5

In the wake of the brutality inflicted on two Dashnami Sadhus and their driver by a murderous mob in Maharashtra’s Palghar, the Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha has written to the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on April 24. In the strongly worded letter, the Sabha has condemned the lynching of Sadhus and their associate in Palghar and raised questions on the circumstances, history of the region, mishandling of the case and the state government and police’s attempt to shield the perpetrators.

In the letter, shared by Amit Malviya on Twitter, the Sabha draws Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s attention towards the notorious history of the region where the gruesome crime was consummated, proving beyond doubt, that the people living in that region have a complete negative perception towards Hindus.

Past incidents that happened in Palghar

  • The Adivasi’s living in this region had massively opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act.
  • Last December, 12 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, while in February 2020, 23 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were arrested from this region.
  • The illiterate tribals in this region have been brainwashed and hateful ideologies and anti-Hindu sentiments, or anti-Sanatan Dharma ideologies have been drummed into their ignoramus minds.
  • All local Adivasis from Dahanu taluka in Palghar have a fiendish mindset towards the sadhus and saints who have dedicated their lives preaching Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means ‘the whole world is a single-family’.

Palghar lynching part of a bigger conspiracy

Taking into account these past incidents, the sabha said it believes that the brutal lynching was not a normal crime but a part of a deeper conspiracy. It said that the mob attack in Palghar was not an assault on merely two Sadhus but a planned incursion on the Hindu society and culture as a whole.

Seeking accountability from the government

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Condemning the incident without mincing words, the letter sought an answer from the Maharashtra government. It said that after the video of the lynching went viral on social media and drew sharp condemnation from Hindu’s, Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and asked the state government to take action. Buckling under pressure, the state government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray did make arrests, but the actual culprits behind the murder have not been arrested by the police. The police laxity in handling the case and the discrepancies between the complaint and the video evidence has been questioned. The Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha asks the Maharashtra governor as to why no action has been taken against the police officials who have shown laxity and created loopholes for the real culprits to escape the clutches of law.

Denouncing the heinous incident, and casting aspersion on CM Uddhav Thackeray and his governments’ laxity and the state police apathy and treachery in handling the lynching case, the Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha urged the governor to take firm action into the case.

Letter written to Maharashtra Governor by the Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha
Letter written to Maharashtra Governor by the Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha
Letter written to Maharashtra Governor by the Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha
Letter written to Maharashtra Governor by the Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha

Similar assertions made by VHP

In a strongly worded letter dated April 23, addressed to the Maharashtra Governor, VHP expressed anguish over the killing of the venerated sadhus and their associate in Palghat, Maharashtra saying that this attack seems to be part of the deeper conspiracy as many times in the past, there had been incidents of brutal violence inspired by the leftists in this area.

Questioning whether the Uddhav Thackeray government would have maintained the same silence had the victims belonged to the minority section, the VHP too sought accountability from the government and demanded stern action against the culprits.

Palghar Sadhus lynched

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The blood-curdling incident happened on 16th April 2020 in Palghar, Maharashtra. Two Sadhus, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade associated with the Juna Akhara were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. Videos of the incident showed the local police ignoring the pleas of the bleeding Sadhus and handing them over to the murderous mob.

The state government has handed over the case to CID. Over 100 people, including several juveniles, have been arrested so far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Palghar Sadhu lynching part of bigger conspiracy, area notorious for Hindu-hate: Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha writes to Maha Gov

OpIndia Staff -
The brutal lynching was not a normal crime but a part of a deeper leftist conspiracy, said Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Pune cop, suspected of coronavirus infection, runs pillar to post for treatment, hospitals refuse citing unavailability of critical equipment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple hospitals in Pune denied admitting an Assistant sub-inspector suspected of coronavirus infection claiming they did not have resources to treat Coronavirus patients
Read more
News Reports

Aviation authorities launch probe to check whether Prashant Kishor took cargo flight to Kolkata violating the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor has refuted the allegations and challenged BJP to prove that he went to Kolkata on a cargo flight
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Cow illegally slaughtered in Banswara, locals say Christian missionaries behind indiscriminate cow slaughtering in the area

OpIndia Staff -
The Kushalgarh MLA has been accused of trying to save the perpetrators involved in the cow slaughter through political arm-twisting.
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds of missing Tablighi Jamaat members could spurt another Coronavirus wave: Report

OpIndia Staff -
After weeks of quarantining and manhunts to find hiding Tablighi Jamaat members hiding in various mosques, India stands at a precarious position where several absconding Tablighi Jamaat members could spurt another wave of Coronavirus infections.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Twitter handles impersonating Gulf princesses spreading anti-India propaganda suspended

OpIndia Staff -
Fake accounts are being created in the name of royal family members of Gulf countries to spread hatred about India.
Read more

Recently Popular

Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
Social Media

He was scratching, was without a mask, never mentioned his religion: Here is the truth about a man being booked for ‘refusing delivery from...

OpIndia Staff -
Scared by the fact that the Muslim delivery boy was touching his face continuously, Chaturvedi allegedly efused to take his groceries.
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more

Connect with us

221,042FansLike
301,871FollowersFollow
224,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com