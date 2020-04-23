After the gruesome murder of two Dashnami Sadhus and their driver by a murderous mob in Maharashtra’s Palghar, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed deep concerns. A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation met the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

A high level VHP delegation lead by pujya sants of Mumbai meet hon. Maharastra Governor today on Palghar mob lynching of pujya Sadhus pic.twitter.com/fyLzk5shAx — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) April 23, 2020

In the meeting held at Raj Bhavan, three members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Central Guiding Board, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshwaranand Maharaj, Swami Shankaranand Maharaj and Swami Sukhdevanand Maharaj apprised the Governor with the forthcoming action plan of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to protest against the brutal mob lynching of saints by the mob in Palghar.

Letter written by VHP to the Maharashtra Governor

In a strongly worded letter dated April 23, addressed to the Maharashtra Governor, VHP expressed anguish over the killing of the venerated sadhus and their associate in Palghat, Maharashtra saying that this attack seems to be part of the deeper conspiracy as many times in the past, there had been incidents of brutal violence inspired by the leftists in this area.

VHP’s letter addressed to the Maharashtra Governor

Speaking about a particular attack by the leftists on a student’s hostel in Talasari district in Palghar, which they say was the first service project by VHP, the letter states that in the past a mob of 700/800 had tried to burn alive the VHP sevaks living in that establishment then.

Leftists brainwashing tribals against Hindu beliefs

The letter goes on to mention how the leftist goons in the area have tried to brainwash the illiterate tribals by asking them to worship Ravan instead of lord Ram or worship the demon Mahisasur instead of Goddess Durga. It mentions that the anti-Hindu sentiments are so deep-rooted in these leftist goons that they have also gone to the extent of discouraging Adivasis in the district to mention Hindu as their religion in the population survey forms. The letter further says that the leftists even force the tribals to throw away the Hindu idols kept in their homes.

Taking into account all these past incidents, the VHP said it believed that this recent killing of the Sadhus was surely a part of a deeper leftist conspiracy.

Seeking accountability from the government

Condemning the incident without mincing words, the letter sought an answer from the Maharashtra government that though Maharashtra- the land of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is known for holding saints in high regard and esteem and ensuring their safety and security, why such heinous crimes are being consummated in the state with such ease.

Casting aspersion on CM Uddhav Thackeray and his governments’ laxity in handling the lynching case, VHP in its letter demanded to know whether the government, media, the human right commission would have shown the same callousness and maintained the same silence had the victims belonged to the minority section.

Saying this, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad blamed the growing leftist ideology in the region for the incident and demanded stern action against the culprits. It demanded that extra police force be deployed in the area, claiming that there have been many such incidents of brutal violence inspired by leftists in the area. VHP said that this gruesome incident is a black blotch on the society.

It also mentioned that keeping in view the upcoming census, enough police forces should be deployed in the area. The letter also claimed that the real culprits behind the murder have not been arrested by the police and the actual murderers are hiding in the forests.

Palghar Sadhus lynched

The blood-curdling incident happened on 16th April 2020 in Palghar, Maharashtra. Two Sadhus, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade associated with the Juna Akhara were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. Videos of the incident showed the local police ignoring the pleas of the bleeding Sadhus and handing them over to the murderous mob.

The state government has handed over the case to CID. Over 100 people, including several juveniles, have been arrested so far.