Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Mangaluru: 2 PFI members arrested for spreading misinformation on social media against PM Modi and Amit Shah over the coronavirus crisis

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their affiliation with the notorious radical Islamic outfits PFI and SDPI.

Muhammed Ilyas and Abdul Basheer arrested for sharing misinformation on social media against PM and Home Minister over coronavirus
The Mangaluru police have arrested two persons for spreading objectionable messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the reports, the two persons were spreading hateful messages against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah over the coronavirus pandemic.

The arrested have been identified as Muhammed Ilyas and Abdul Basheer. The Mangaluru police arrested the duo on Tuesday.

The police sources said that the duo was sharing inflammatory posts against the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister and misinformation over the coronavirus pandemic on a Facebook page named Mikalto Bisaya.

Accused linked with radical Islamic outfit PFI:

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their affiliation with the notorious radical Islamic outfits PFI and SDPI. They also gave details of a broader network working behind the scene. The police cyber team is tracking all the accused which include a few even sitting across the borders.

The police stated that stringent actions will be taken against the accused.

“Anybody trying to sabotage anti-COVID efforts will be firmly dealt with and no one will be spared. The accused have been charged under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Sec 67 Information Technology Act, Sec 54 Disaster Management Act 2005, & Sec 188, 153, 505 IPC,” stated the press note.

