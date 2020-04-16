A pizza delivery boy in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has been found positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Right after the detection, the South Delhi authorities have home quarantined 72 families and 17 delivery boys who came in contact with the patient recently, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

A pizza boy has been detected with #COVID19 here. 17 other delivery boys linked with him have been placed under institutional quarantine and 72 people have been placed under home quarantine: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain https://t.co/X7fbrA4hws pic.twitter.com/5c9aCftNXV — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

According to South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra, the delivery boys have been sent to a quarantine facility in Chattarpur.

72 families put under quarantine

BM Mishra said, “He tested positive for COVID-19. In the last 15 days, he delivered pizza at 72 locations. We have placed all the people in-home quarantine. There are 17 people who used to work with him and they all have been taken to the institutional quarantine facility at Chattarpur”

He added that the delivery boy had symptoms like cough and flu. He was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital after he didn’t show any sign of recovery.

The delivery boy who worked at a popular pizza outlet is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. Other delivery boys have been instructed to follow the safety norms such as wearing masks and gloves and maintain social distancing while delivering.

Till Thursday morning, the national capital had noted 1,578 Chinese coronavirus cases and 32 deaths due to infection as per the Union Health Ministry website.