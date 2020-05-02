Saturday, May 2, 2020
After interrogating Arnab Goswami for over 12 hours, now Mumbai police ‘questions’ group CFO of Republic: 4 hours and counting

Republic TV CFO S Sundaram was summoned by Mumbai police today to make a statement on the case against Arnab Goswami.

After grilling Republic TV Editor in chief Arnab Goswami for more than 12 hours over his remarks on Sonia Gandhi, now the media company’s Chief Financial Officer is being interrogated by Mumbai police.

Republic TV CFO S Sundaram was summoned by Mumbai police today to make a statement on the case against Arnab Goswami. The interrogation started at around 10.30 AM this morning, and it is still going on till the time of writing this report. Which means the interrogation is going on for more than 4 hours now, and it can turn out to be another marathon interrogation of a Republic official by Mumbai police.

On 27th April, Arnab Goswami was interrogated for over 12 hours by Mumbai Police at NM Joshi Marg Police station in Mumbai. He was questioned after the Congress party filed more than 150 FIRs against him in various states of the country. The Supreme Court had merged all the FIRs into one and transferred to Mumbai. The apex court had also granted interim protection of three weeks to the Republic TV Editor.

The Congress party opened a war front against Arnab Goswami after he had questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on the Palghar lynching case where two Hindu saints and their driver were brutally killed by a mob in the presence of police. Arnab Goswami had used the birth name of Sonia Gandhi, and had insinuated that she will take the lynching as a success story after forming the govt in Maharashtra. Taking objections to the comment, Congress party had filed police complaints in various states against him, mostly in Congress ruled states.

Arnab Goswami was also attacked by two Congress goons in the wee hours of the intervening night between the 22nd and the 23rd of April. Although they had confessed to be Congress members before the security officer of Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai police refused to mention that in the FIR registered in the attack. Goswami alleges that attack on him is being ignored by police, while the entire police force have gone after against him.

After interrogating Arnab Goswami for over 12 hours, now Mumbai police 'questions' group CFO of Republic: 4 hours and counting

