Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home News Reports The Congress goons who attacked Arnab Goswami were in possession of lockdown passes for...
News Reports
Updated:

The Congress goons who attacked Arnab Goswami were in possession of lockdown passes for distribution of food: Republic

According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that they were from Congress and the attack took place only 500 meters away from Goswami’s residence.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The goons who attacked Arnab Goswami had lockdown passes
Arnab Goswami
5

Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked allegedly by two Congress goons in the wee hours of the intervening night between the 22nd and the 23rd of April. Now, Republic has reported that the goons who carried out this attack were allegedly in possession of lockdown passes which they used to travel during the night to attack the couple. The lockdown pass was given to distribute food amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis.

Attack on Arnab Goswami

In a shocking incident, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night. In the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd April, Arnab Goswami and his wife were driving back home when two bike-borne assailants attacked their car. According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that they were from Congress and the attack took place only 500 meters away from Goswami’s residence.

Following the horrific attack on him, Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released a video narrated the incident. Narrating the incident, Arnab Goswami said that he and his wife were driving back to their residence around 12.15 AM at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg when two bike-borne attacked him. Arnab added that his security detail later informed him that the attackers belonged to Youth Congress workers, who confessed that they were given instructions by their higher-ups to carry out the attack.

The attackers seem to have a Congress connection

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Arnab Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals, Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple. In his written complaint, Goswami mentions that the duo had confessed they were part of Yuva Congress. Soon after the attack, Congress leader Alka Lamba had hailed Yuva Congress on social media. OpIndia investigation has revealed that the two individuals named in the written complaint indeed appear to be associated with the Congress.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsarnab goswami wife

Latest News

News Reports

The Congress goons who attacked Arnab Goswami were in possession of lockdown passes for distribution of food: Republic

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple.
Read more
News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government warns medical staff on Coronavirus duty not to flag their problems on social media, says will embarrass govt

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government said that some problems are inevitable and advised to refrain from talking to media or use social media
Read more
Media

Press Council issues shameless statement underplaying attack against Arnab Goswami, shaming him instead of Congress

Editorial Desk -
Press Council of India has joined the never-ending stream of media shamelessness and released a statement that essentially downplays the attack against Arnab Goswami and shames him, the victim, instead of Congress.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Police arrests one Dildar Ansari for misbehaving and assaulting on-duty home guard for enforcing lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
When Home Guard jawans were enforcing lockdown in Jharkhand's Godda, some locals argued with them and attacked one of them
Read more
News Reports

Bodies of suspected Coronavirus patients handed over to relatives by Mumbai’s Nair Hospital before test results were out, some test positive later: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC Nair Hospital released the dead bodies of suspected Coronavirus positive patients before their test results came in.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
Opinions

Arundhati Roy spreads poison as the vilification of Hindus reaches an all-time high

Maria Wirth -
It always amazes me, although India and Germany are on friendly terms, how negatively DW reports on India, recently, with the help of Arundhati Roy
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
299,306FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com