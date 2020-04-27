Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami has been at Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg Police station since past 11 hours where Mumbai Police is interrogating over his comments where he questioned Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar Sadhu lynching. He is still being interrogated at the time of this report.

After receiving 2 notices in 12 hour period for immediate interrogation by the Mumbai police yesterday, Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami appeared at the NM Joshi Marg Police station on Monday morning to subject himself for interrogation by the Mumbai Police, following multiple cases by Congress functionaries for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence on Palghar lynching, days after he and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were attacked by self-confessed and declared Youth Congress workers on their way home from Republic’s studios late at night.

Arnab was accompanied by his lawyer Sujay Kantawala and upheld that truth will win and that he has nothing to hide.

Arnab’s video message before getting into police station

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Before going into the police station for questioning, Arnab said that he will subject himself to the interrogation as a law-abiding citizen. Arnab asserted that he has said nothing wrong and stands by his statement on the Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi. Arnab accused the Maharashtra government of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.

Arnab Goswami speaks outside NM Joshi Marg Police station before interrogation for Sonia comment by Mumbai Police; Tune in to watch #LIVE here – https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/T4EnrlXEDd — Republic (@republic) April 27, 2020

In the video, Arnab asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, to also investigate the midnight attack on him and his wife in the city and accused the cops of covering up the charges against the Congress party. He alleged that the attack on him was ordered by the Vadra Congress and on the instructions of the higher-ups in Congress leadership without doubts. He further said that “evidence was given to prove that the Congress leadership was involved in instigating and celebrating the attack and therefore I believe that it is completely unfair of the Mumbai police to cover up that case while investigating this case. It only shows that there is a lot of political prejudice involved in the matter, said Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami issued statement after Mumbai police summoned him for immediate interrogation

Earlier, on Sunday, Arnab had received two notices in 12 hours from the Mumbai Police seeking to interrogate him, which he said he would comply with as a law-abiding citizen.

In his statement, he issued after receiving the notices Arnab said that despite his repeated requests to the Mumbai Police to mention the role of Vadra Congress and its leadership in the attack and celebrating it, the police has refused to do so. He has also shared further facts with Mumbai Police so that the role of Vadra Congress is not erased. “I am sure the Mumbai Police will not sidestep the detailed evidence available on the role of the Vadra Congress and delete the element of conspiracy and assault in the attack,” his statement said.

Arnab Goswami attacked

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray were followed by two Congress goons little past midnight on Thursday when they were returning home from the Republic studio. The goons threw bottles at Arnab’s car and were eventually apprehended by his security personnel. Arnab has mentioned in his complaint that the Mumbai police had refused to name Youth Congress in their FIR. The two goons, identified as Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai of Youth Congress, had allegedly confessed that they were sent by their ‘higher-ups’.

Arnab questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar incident

Launching an attack against Sonia Gandhi, Arnab Goswami had questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. However, soon after, Congress leaders and many journalists started abusing Arnab and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying he was responsible for Arnab questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence.