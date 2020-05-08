Friday, May 8, 2020
Another shocking video emerges from Sion hospital in Mumbai, Coronavirus patient tries to escape by jumping out of the window

Hospital sources confirmed that the man is a coronavirus patient, and he was admitted at the Covid-19 center at ward number 5 on the ground floor of the hospital.

OpIndia Staff

Day after the Sion Hospital in Mumbai was in headlines after a video emerged that exposed hospital’s blatant lapse in managing the coronavirus dead bodies, another video has surfaced in which a man with Coronavirus infection tried to escape the hospital by jumping out of a window.

In the video, a man is seen running towards the window and jumped out of it, where hospital staff in PPE suits and attendants of patients were sitting near the window. The incident took place on last Sunday at 9:25 pm. But the man was not able to escape from the hospital, as security guards were able to nab him before he was able to leave the campus of the hospital.

Hospital sources confirmed that the man is a coronavirus patient, and he was admitted at the Covid-19 center at the ward number 5 on the ground floor of the hospital. He was on his bed, but suddenly got up and ran towards the window. Reportedly he was mentally stressed after getting admitted at the hospital. He was caught by the guards near the gate of the hospital.

Earlier Viral Video

A viral video of the Sion hospital was surfacing earlier in which it was clearly shown that corpses were kept in the ward in which the patients of coronavirus were admitted. The dead bodies of coronavirus patients were kept next to the patients under treatment in a Hospital of Mumbai in the Sion area.

In a viral video recorded at the Sion hospital, bodies are seen wrapped in black plastic bags kept right next to Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment. The incident is raising serious questions regarding the management of hospital and the state authorities.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) called for a probe into the matter.

Hospital’s Clarification into the Matter

The Dean of the Sion hospital, Dr. Pramod Inglel told reporters that there were special directives and they were fearing legal ramifications if they somehow conduct the funeral on their own since the relatives of the Coronavirus deceased patients were themselves in quarantine and therefore they are unable to claim bodies.

He said, “We have now removed the bodies and are probing the matter.” On asking about the bodies kept in ward, he clarified, “There are 15 slots in the hospital’s mortuary of which 11 were already filled.”

BMC called for a probe to check the genuineness and the facts of the video

The BMC is also held responsible for not issuing clear guidance on the handling of dead bodies. According to the Maharshtra Government’s giudelines the BMC had directed that bodies of the deceased have to be handed over to the relatives in the 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a committee to verify the “genuineness and facts of the video”.

