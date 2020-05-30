Congress leader and former municipal councillor, Ishrat Jahan, who is charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, has been granted interim bail of ten days for her Nikaah.

According to the reports, Congress leader Ishrat Jahan had moved a Delhi court Thursday seeking interim bail for 30 days to get married.

Former congress councillor Ishrat jahan, arrested in the north east Delhi riots case, has been granted interim bail for ten days for her Nikaah. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) May 30, 2020

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh had decided to hear her plea on May 30 after the Additional Public Prosecutor had sought more time to verify the facts of her scheduled marriage. The court has now granted her 10 days bail to get married.

Ishrat Jahan arrested for her role in Anti-Hindu riots

Ishrat Jahan was arrested by Delhi police on February 26 for her role in inciting violence during the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital during the last week of February. Soon after her arrest, Jahan was sent as to 14-day police custody.

The court had earlier observed that Ishrat Jahan did not deserve bail at the initial stage of the investigation “despite being a woman”.

Besides accused of inciting people for violence, Jahan is also held responsible for blocking Khureji Khas road along with other anti-CAA protesters on February 23 (Sunday). She has been demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last 50 days in Khureji Khas area.

Jahan has been charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault on public servant), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 109 (abetment), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Arrests made in Anti- Hindu riots case

For their involvement in the Anti-Hindu riots, other than Ishrat Jahan, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Jamia Millia Islamia University students Asif Iqbal Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, former student leader Umar Khalid have also been charged under the anti-terror law in the case.

On Saturday, far-left ‘Pinjra Tod’ activist Natasha Narwal was also booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February that left 53 people dead and more than 400 injured.