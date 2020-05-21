During the excavation carried out for the construction works for the temple in the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the remains of Hindu stone sculptures, including a Shivling, broken-idols of Hindu deities, and carved pillars have been found near the site.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, as the work for levelling of land and removal of the gangway in Shri Ramjanmabhumi Complex was resumed on Wednesday after the coronavirus lockdown, the workers at the site unearthed the remains of pillars adorned with old Hindu carvings, likely of a temple during the excavation.

The objects included various archaeological artefacts and stone pillars with carvings of flowers, Kalash, Aamalak, etc, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

The work started on May 11, 2020. Since then many objects have been discovered during excavation. It include many objects of archaeological importance like flowers made of stone, Kalash, Aamalak, Dorjamb etc. pic.twitter.com/uMXUV5WEc5 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 20, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of the trust said that during the excavation, a 5 feet Shivaling, 7 carved pillars of Black touchstone, 6 carved pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Hindu gods were also found. The trust said that the work is still continuing at a slow pace due to the restrictions.

The findings will further testify the presence of Hindu temples beneath the overground structures, which was a bone of contention for decades and was later resolved by the Supreme Court of the country. ASI findings had stated that there were remains of an ancient temple beneath the site where the Babri Masjid was erected.

Ram Mandir construction begins in Ayodhya

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had allowed construction activity to resume the work on clearing up the site of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, which was stopped due to coronavirus lockdown.

The first phase of construction had earlier begun on March 25, when the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had then gone to Ayodhya and participated in the “Pran-Pratishtha” rituals with saints and seers in Ayodhya city. He had also taken part in the ritual for shifting of the Ram Lalla idol to the new makeshift structure on March 2, just a day before Navratri.

SC’s landmark judgemnet on Ram Mandir

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Supreme Court, had in November last year, in a historic decision, accepted the Hindu claim and handed over the Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus to build Ram Mandir and finally end the century-long dispute. The five-judge bench had unanimously come to the decision after weighing the arguments presented by all sides for 40 days.

The Muslims were given a 5-acre site at an alternate location by the government of Uttar Pradesh, as per the SC order.