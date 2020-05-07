Thursday, May 7, 2020
Home News Reports Ayush ministry starts clinical trials for traditional medicine like Ashwagandha, Guduchi Pippali etc for...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Ayush ministry starts clinical trials for traditional medicine like Ashwagandha, Guduchi Pippali etc for coronavirus treatment

The Union Health Minister, along with the Ayush ministry today launched three inter-disciplinary studies involving AYUSH interventions for the COVID-19 situation on 07th May 2020 in New Delhi.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ayush ministry starts clinical trials for traditional medicines for coronavirus treatment
Dr Harshvardhan launches 3 interdisciplinary studies for Ayush Ministry under guidance of ICMR and CSIR
4

The health ministry has informed that the government has started the clinical trials for traditional Ayurvedic medicines likes Ashwagandha, Guduchi Pippali, Ayush-64, Yashtimadhu etc for its efficacy in treating the Coronavirus infections.

Union Health Ministry Dr Harshvardhan informed earlier today that the trials will be conducted on health workers and persons working in high rise areas. He stated that the health ministry and CSIR will be conducting these trials under the guidance of ICMR.

The trials will be done as add-on standard care along with existing measures. “The clinical trial would be done as a joint initiative of Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology through Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) with technical support of Indian Council of Medical Research,” said Dr Harshvardhan.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He added that the Ayush ministry will study the impact and efficacy of Ayush based prophylactic interventions on selected groups.

Three interdisciplinary studies

The Union Health Minister, along with the Ayush ministry today launched three inter-disciplinary studies involving AYUSH interventions for the COVID-19 situation on 07th May 2020 in New Delhi. The studies include:

  1. Studies on Ayurveda interventions as prophylaxis and as add-on to standard care in COVID-19
  2. Population-based interventional studies on the impact of Ayush based prophylactic interventions
  3. Ayush-Sanjivani app based study for impact assessment of acceptance and usage of Ayush based advisories in prevention of COVID-19

Traditional medicine for coronavirus treatment

It is notable here that China has been promoting the usage and studies involving traditional medicines for the treatment of coronavirus. As the Wuhan coronavirus has no proven cure so far in modern medicine. The efforts to develop a vaccine are on in many nations too, without any solid results so far.

China’s attempts to allow traditional medicine for the treatment of coronavirus has also received criticism around the world.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina had been promoting cures based on the Artemisia annual, or the sweet wormwood plant for the coronavirus infection. The WHO has said that it supports the scientifically proven traditional medicine, adding that complementary and alternative medicine had many benefits. However, the WHO has also insisted on extensive studies for the efficacy and side effects of traditional medicinal plants.

After Andry Rajoelina’s promotion, many African nations have shown an interest on the plant and have reportedly ordered consignments of it.

In India, many Ayurveda experts, and practitioners have been stating that plants like Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Guduchi, Pippali etc, which are traditionally used for treatment of fever, cold and other infections and developing immunity, should be promoted and studied for their efficacy against the coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus testing, coronavirus cases, coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

News Reports

Ayush ministry starts clinical trials for traditional medicine like Ashwagandha, Guduchi Pippali etc for coronavirus treatment

OpIndia Staff -
Union Health Ministry Dr Harshvardhan informed earlier today that the trials will be conducted on health workers and persons working in high rise areas. He stated that the health ministry and CSIR will be conducting these trials under the guidance of ICMR.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Kolkata lab sealed, owner arrested for conducting coronavirus test without mandatory ICMR approval

Jhankar Mohta -
The West Bengal government has also slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakhs on Tribeni Lab the ground that it was conducting Covid-19 tests without approval.
Read more
Opinions

Anatomy of the communal riots in Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors who provoked violence must be held accountable

Monika Arora -
Communal riots engulfed North-East Delhi between the 23rd and the 26th of February 2020. Fifty-four people from both communities, Hindu and Muslim, lost their lives
Read more
News Reports

Vishakapatnam gas leak tragedy: NDRF evacuates 1500 people, 800 admitted in hospitals, says Director-General

OpIndia Staff -
the police and the local administration came into action after locals reported throat and skin irritation and some toxic smell following the leak from the polymer plant.
Read more
News Reports

Low wage migrants in Qatar forced to beg for food amid the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Many of the low wage migrant workers in Qatar have been left without a job and they have no means to earn a living.
Read more
News Reports

After Vizag, gas leak reported in Chhattisgarh paper mill, 7 hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
As the factory was set to open soon after the lockdown, then workers were cleaning a chlorine tank, as per reports.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir Top cop tweets photo of a martyred cop’s daughter, asks “Any award for this photograph?”

OpIndia Staff -
The picture Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted is of Zohra who was 5 years old when her father Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Rashid was killed in 2017.
Read more

Connect with us

223,330FansLike
319,968FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com