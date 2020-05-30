Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Iqbal Ansari wants Court to end the case

The lead petitioner for the Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari, has now demanded that the Court and the Government must take the Babri Masjid Demolition case to its final conclusion, at the earliest. He said that the matter should be closed ‘without any politics’. He is of the belief that the Special CBI Court must follow the precedent set by the Supreme Court and ‘deliver justice‘ in the Babri masjid case, without further adieu.

Iqbal Ansari reiterated that the Ram Janmabhoomi case had been put to rest and whatever was needed to be done had already been executed by the apex Court. He further added that the Special CBI Court, overseeing the demolition case, must look to deliver speedy closure. Ansari said that no dispute must exist regarding Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid cases and that communalism must end in the country. “Due to corona, it is time for social distancing but we don’t want distance between Hindus & Muslims,” he was quoted as saying.

A Special CBI Court under Justice SK Yadav is set to record the statements of the accused, namely, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the Babri Masjid Demolition case on June 4. The statements of 32 accused will be recorded under Section 313 (Power to examine the accused) of the CrPC (The Code of Criminal Procedure). It is not clear at this point whether they will give their statements via a video link or in-person.

Demand for the ruins of the Babri Masjid

After losing the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the apex court, the Muslim parties had earlier decided to lay claim to the remnants of the Babri Masjid along with its foundation, demolished and left behind by a group of karsevaks on December 6, 1992. The general secretary of the All-India Milli Council, Khaliq Ahmed Khan earlier said, “We will claim debris and foundation of the Babri Masjid as the structure belonged to Muslims. The Supreme Court has admitted that for more than 3 centuries Muslims offered prayers at the mosque.” The Hindu parties in contention had expressed no objection to the Muslim parties’ claim to the ruins of the demolished Babri mosque.