Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News Reports Muslims to claim possession of the ruins of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya
News Reports

Muslims to claim possession of the ruins of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya dispute drew to an end after the Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of the Hindu parties for the construction of a Ram Temple at the site

OpIndia Staff
Muslim parties lay claim to the ruins of the demolished Babri masjid in Ayodhya
Babri Masjid(Source: Al Jazeera)
Engagements162

After losing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the apex court, the Muslims parties have decided to lay claim to the remnants of the Babri Masjid along with its foundation, demolished and left behind by a frenzied group of Karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

The Hindu parties in contention have expressed no objection to the Muslim parties’ claim to the ruins of the demolished Babri mosque. Ram Lalla’s “Best Friend”, Triloki Nath Pandey said that he has no opposition to the Muslim parties laying claim to the Babri ruins. “They can take the ruins of the Babri Masjid as it belongs to them. We have no problems with that. This will be a message of brotherhood and communal harmony,” he said.

The general secretary of the All-India Milli Council, Khaliq Ahmed Khan said, “We will claim debris and foundation of the Babri Masjid as the structure belonged to Muslims. The Supreme Court has admitted that for more than 3 centuries Muslims offered prayers at the mosque.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

On being asked if the debris of the mosque will be shifted to the 5-acre land allotted by the apex court in lieu of the Babri Masjid land, SQR Ilyas said that they will not accept the land offered by the Supreme Court and the issue of where the debris should be shifted will be discussed in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Meeting.

The decision to lay claim to the ruins of the Babri Masjid came after the protracted Ayodhya drew to an end by the Supreme Court verdict that ordered the contentious land in favour of the Hindu litigants to build a temple at the site. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report corroborated the claim made by the Hindu litigants that there existed a temple beneath the Babri structure. The top court offered a 5-acres land to the Muslim parties elsewhere as a compensation.

On December 6, 1992, manic crowds of Karsevaks belonging to various Hindu organizations such as Viswa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and the erstwhile Shiv Sena gathered at the Babri site in Ayodhya and brought down the mosque which they considered was illegally built upon the Hindu temple.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Aligarh: Jamia Urdu registrar and OSD accused of threatening to kill an employee if he does not convert to Islam, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Singh, who works as gardener supervisor at Jamia Urdu Aligarh, has accused the educational institute's registrar and officer on special duty (OSD) of trying to forcefully convert his religion to Islam.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,122FansLike
211,050FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com