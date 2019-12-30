After losing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the apex court, the Muslims parties have decided to lay claim to the remnants of the Babri Masjid along with its foundation, demolished and left behind by a frenzied group of Karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

The Hindu parties in contention have expressed no objection to the Muslim parties’ claim to the ruins of the demolished Babri mosque. Ram Lalla’s “Best Friend”, Triloki Nath Pandey said that he has no opposition to the Muslim parties laying claim to the Babri ruins. “They can take the ruins of the Babri Masjid as it belongs to them. We have no problems with that. This will be a message of brotherhood and communal harmony,” he said.

The general secretary of the All-India Milli Council, Khaliq Ahmed Khan said, “We will claim debris and foundation of the Babri Masjid as the structure belonged to Muslims. The Supreme Court has admitted that for more than 3 centuries Muslims offered prayers at the mosque.”

On being asked if the debris of the mosque will be shifted to the 5-acre land allotted by the apex court in lieu of the Babri Masjid land, SQR Ilyas said that they will not accept the land offered by the Supreme Court and the issue of where the debris should be shifted will be discussed in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Meeting.

The decision to lay claim to the ruins of the Babri Masjid came after the protracted Ayodhya drew to an end by the Supreme Court verdict that ordered the contentious land in favour of the Hindu litigants to build a temple at the site. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report corroborated the claim made by the Hindu litigants that there existed a temple beneath the Babri structure. The top court offered a 5-acres land to the Muslim parties elsewhere as a compensation.

On December 6, 1992, manic crowds of Karsevaks belonging to various Hindu organizations such as Viswa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and the erstwhile Shiv Sena gathered at the Babri site in Ayodhya and brought down the mosque which they considered was illegally built upon the Hindu temple.