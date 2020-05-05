Tuesday, May 5, 2020
One juvenile apprehended, mobile phone recovered by Delhi Police in connection to ‘Boys Locker Room’ Instagram group case which glorified rape

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’).

OpIndia Staff

Boys Locker Room: Delhi Police nabs a juvenile, recovers cell phone
Representative Image (Photo Credits: cpj.org)
41

The Cyber Cell Branch of the Delhi Police has apprehended a 15-year-old juvenile and identified 20 other accused involved in the Boys Locker Room group case. The teenager was apprehended after cops discovered his registered phone number that was reportedly switched off.

The police found that the boy had shared a picture in the Instagram group and reached his house after determining his address. The names of four South Delhi schools and one in Noida have surfaced in connection to the case.

The principal of one of the Delhi schools said, “It does come as a shock to us as we have an atmosphere in school that encourages discussion around issues of gender and respect, as well as cybercrime. I also believe that the involvement of parents in their children’s lives is very important when it comes to things like these.”

The cell phone of the juvenile has been recovered and is now being examined. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm reputation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“Bois Locker Room” Instagram chat group

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls. The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.

