Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports Centre formulates protocols for Aarogya Setu App’s data management, uses will be able to...
News Reports
Updated:

Centre formulates protocols for Aarogya Setu App’s data management, uses will be able to request deletion of their data

The centre specifically said that the data belonging to those who are infected or at high risk of being infected or those who allegedly came in contact with someone infected is collected and managed by the National Informatics Centre

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image Picture courtesy: Entrackr
127

The users of the Aarogya Setu app will now be able to delete the data stored by the app. The Central govt has informed that it has issued a set of protocols to regulate the definition, collection, processing, and storage of data by the contact trapping app. Data includes the user’s name, mobile number, age, gender, profession, and travel history.

As per reports, Centre issued ‘Aarogya Setu Emergency Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020’ which will be applicable from the next month. It will also increase the period of retention of such data from earlier six days as specified in the app’s privacy policy to 180 days.

The Central government’s protocol said, “There is a need to ensure efficient data and information sharing among the different Departments and Ministries of the Government of India as well as those in the State/Union Territory Governments.”

Centre ensures that data will not be shared with any third party

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per the reports, the centre specifically said that the data belonging to those who are infected or at high risk of being infected or those who allegedly came in contact with someone infected is collected and managed by the National Informatics Centre. This includes demographic data, contact, self-assessment, and location data. The government ensures that it will not share the data with any third party until it is extremely necessary to formulate or implement health responses.

Demographic data will remain until the protocol is in force

Centre informed that the contact, location, and self-assessment data of individuals will be permanently deleted in 180 days but demographic data will remain until protocol remains in force. If individual requests for deletion of its data then it will be deleted within 30 days of the request.

The protocol allowed data to be shared with different agencies of the Central government and state government in the “De-identified” form in order to assist in the formulation of crucial health response. Those responsible for processing the data in a fair manner will not store it for more than 180 days.

However, the protocol said that the NIC will maintain a list of such agencies with details of when such sharing will start people who have access as well as the categories of the data.

French hacker alleged data compromise

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

This came after a French hacker named Elliot Alderson claim that the privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake, owing to a “security issue” in the Aarogya Setu app. He informed that he was contacted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the IT Ministry regarding the issue. But when the Aarogya setu replied to his allegations, they had turned out to be normal features of the app and not any security threat.

He had alleged that data from multiple locations can be fetched by changing the latitude or longitude, but as the app administrators clarified, that it is not a security threat, as it is the same as someone calling to people at different locations and asking the data in those locations. All this data is already in the public domain, and it does not compromise any personal data. The ‘hacker’ had said that someone being able to collect data on coronavirus spread in various places is a security issue, but the fact is that only the number of positive cases can be obtained from the app, it does not disclose any personal data of any user. Moreover, such data is already available in the public domain, there is no privacy issue in disclosing the number of Coronavirus cases in a given place. Aarogya Setu app had also informed that API calls for data go through a Web Application Firewall, and bulk API calls are not possible to harvest data automatically.

The twitter handle of Aarogy App clarified that the app fetches the location of a user, as mentioned in its privacy policy, only during registration, self-assessment, and voluntary contact tracing. The app further reiterated that the data of a user’s location is stored in a secure, encrypted manner.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com