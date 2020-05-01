Clash breaks out between police and locals in Godhra when police went to seal containment zone, stones pelted on police

A clash broke out between police and locals on Thursday evening amidst the Wuhan coronavirus lockdown in Panchmahal of Godhra. As per reports, the police went to barricade the marked containment zone as a safety measure.

Superintendent of Police, Leena Patil revealed that the barricading was done in the containment zone by the civic authorities when the locals confronted the police and later started pelting stones. The police team had gone to barricade the Guhya Mohalla near Zahur market in Godhra as it has been declared a containment zone. But when the locals opposed this, and they clashed with police. The locals started attacking the police team by pelting stones on them after that. Police Inspector MP Pandya sustained a minor injury on his head due to the stone-pelting.

To control the situation police had to use tear gas. Patil said, “We used tear gas as a measure to control the situation. At the moment, the situation is under control.”

Coronavirus in Gujrat

The total number of Wuhan coronavirus infected people in Gujarat has reached 4385 with a surge of 313 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. In 24 hours, 17 people have been died due to disease, and 86 people recovered and discharged. In total 613 recovered and 214 declared dead due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.