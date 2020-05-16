20 people in Mangaluru has tested positive of the novel Wuhan coronavirus. All of them had returned from Dubai through repatriation flight on Tuesday. Reportedly, reports of the other nine people are awaited. As per reports, the results of the throat swab test came on Thursday night.

The report suggests that those who have contracted viruses are members of a family mainly belonging to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Before boarding the flight, all of the 168 passengers were tested through rapid sampling but all came negative. However, the Rapid test is not really reliable. They tested positive after arrival when they had to undergo RTPCR tests.

As per reports, the 20 patients have been shifted to Wenlock District Hospital from the various hotels where they stayed and quarantined. The flight landed on Tuesday at 10:04 PM and the screening process began at 10:30 PM and concluded at 2:30 AM. 40 women out of the 168 passengers boarding the flight were pregnant while others were terminally ill and senior citizens. They were sent to quarantine centre.

More people are expected to land in Mangaluru from Dubai on 18th May 2020. The Deputy Commissioner has said that elaborate plans will be made for their arrival.