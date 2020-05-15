The Cabin crew members of all Indian airlines will have to use Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) on a flight like face shields, gowns, and masks as part of their attire with the flights will resume operations, as per a report in the New Indian Express.

Commercial airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and AirAsia have decided that the staff will have to use PPEs to stay protected from the contagion as they often work in close proximity among themselves and passengers.

As per the new Indian express reports, the Philipines AirAsia had unveiled the new attire for its cabin crew on April 27. The new attire had full red-coloured body suit consisting of a face-shield and a face mask.

The Indian cabin crew of AirAsia will be using face shields, masks, gowns, aprons and gloves, says the NIE report.

As per reports, it will be mandatory for each crew member of Indigo to wear a surgical mask, gloves, face shields along with a gown or a bodysuit. Vistara is planning to have its cabin crew wear a lap gown, face mask and face shield.

Air India is also expected to provide PPEs to its crew members in commercial flights. They will be wearing body suit, gloves, face shield and face mask.