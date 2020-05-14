The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has decided to forgo 30 per cent of his salary for a year and also to drastically reduce spending on travel and ceremonial banquets.

According to the reports, the President of India has decided to forgo some part of his salary to make more resources available for the fight against coronavirus.

President office to follow austerity measures

As the Chinese pandemic coronavirus has engulfed the country, President Ram Nath Kovind has instructed officials at Rashtrapathi Bhavan to bring in austerity measures.

The President of India will also not to ride the new limousine that was to be procured ahead of the next Republic Day parade. The Rashtrapathi Bhavan’s state banquet will also be a simple affair to save resources, reported Hindustan Times.

A brand-new limousine was to be procured this year to replace Mercedes-Benz S Class (S600) Pullman Guard for the use of the President. The plan has now been postponed in the wake of the Chinese pandemic.

Reportedly, lavish arrangements including flower decorations on Rashtrapati Bhavan premises will also be limited. No new construction work will be sanctioned in the world’s second-largest presidential estate for the next year.

“Menu and guest list will be trimmed for all future banquets. We will ensure full honour for the state guest but we will also be careful not to show off. There will be no opulence,” said an official according to Hindustan Times.

Another official said that the Rashtrapathi Bhavan aims is to reduce costs by 20% so that the money can be spent for the poor. The President’s Estate will also stop all new construction work, but the limited ongoing work will continue.

“Money will be utilised for poor people. But stop in work doesn’t mean cut in money for contract workers. Idea is to reduce consumption by those who are better off in the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” said the second official.

First family of the country leads the coronavirus fight

Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind had donated his one month salary in the PM CARES fund means to fight against novel coronavirus.

Joining the battle against the Wuhan originated coronavirus, First Lady Savita Kovind had taken an initiative to stitch face masks at Shakti Haat. Shakti Haat is a marketing outlet for self-help groups of Rashtrapati Bhavan, located inside the President’s estate. The face masks that the First lady stitched have been distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.