Joining the battle against the Wuhan originated coronavirus, First Lady Savita Kovind took the initiative and stitched face masks at Shakti Haat. Shakti Haat is a marketing outlet for self-help groups of Rashtrapati Bhavan, located inside the President’s estate.

Delhi: First Lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. The masks stitched at Shakti Haat are being distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (22.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/CwtLvnqht6 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

The face masks that the First lady stitched have been distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First lady was also covering her face with a red cloth while stitching those masks.

Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind donated his one month salary in the PM CARES fund means to fight against novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the President and said, “Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation.”

Face Masks, an important preventive measure

To avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, that causes respiratory diseases, one should cover the face with any cloth to avoid inhalation of the virus. The virus is mainly transmitted through droplets when the infected person sneezes or coughs. Recently health authorities worldwide have encouraged people to use homemade or normal cloth face masks, and not to use surgical and N95 masks. This has been recommended as surgical and N95 masks are needed for healthcare workers engaged treatment of coronavirus patients, and if the general public also starts using them it will create a short of those vital protective items. Moreover, the homemade masks are enough for people who don’t come in close contact of COVID-19 patients.

Union home ministry has also issued similar advisories for homemade face masks. As per the current guideline of home ministry regarding the ongoing lockdown, it is mandatory for people to wear facemasks while venturing outside their homes for permitted activities.

Other preventive measures that can be applied to avoid the novel coronavirus are to avoid social gathering, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently.

Coronavirus cases in India have reached a mark of 21393 with a surge of 922 cases in the last 24-hours. 4258 people have been recovered and discharged while 681 casualties due to the pandemic have been reported.