Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks in Rashtrapati Bhavan for distribution in...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks in Rashtrapati Bhavan for distribution in various shelter homes

To avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, that causes respiratory diseases, one should cover the face with any cloth to avoid inhalation of the virus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image Picture courtesy: ANI
62

Joining the battle against the Wuhan originated coronavirus, First Lady Savita Kovind took the initiative and stitched face masks at Shakti Haat. Shakti Haat is a marketing outlet for self-help groups of Rashtrapati Bhavan, located inside the President’s estate.

The face masks that the First lady stitched have been distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First lady was also covering her face with a red cloth while stitching those masks.

Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind donated his one month salary in the PM CARES fund means to fight against novel coronavirus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Prime Minister Modi thanked the President and said, “Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation.”

Face Masks, an important preventive measure

To avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, that causes respiratory diseases, one should cover the face with any cloth to avoid inhalation of the virus. The virus is mainly transmitted through droplets when the infected person sneezes or coughs. Recently health authorities worldwide have encouraged people to use homemade or normal cloth face masks, and not to use surgical and N95 masks. This has been recommended as surgical and N95 masks are needed for healthcare workers engaged treatment of coronavirus patients, and if the general public also starts using them it will create a short of those vital protective items. Moreover, the homemade masks are enough for people who don’t come in close contact of COVID-19 patients.

Union home ministry has also issued similar advisories for homemade face masks. As per the current guideline of home ministry regarding the ongoing lockdown, it is mandatory for people to wear facemasks while venturing outside their homes for permitted activities.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Other preventive measures that can be applied to avoid the novel coronavirus are to avoid social gathering, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently.

Coronavirus cases in India have reached a mark of 21393 with a surge of 922 cases in the last 24-hours. 4258 people have been recovered and discharged while 681 casualties due to the pandemic have been reported.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Days after video of suspected coronavirus patients sitting next to dead bodies goes viral, govt bans mobile phones in hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users claimed that the mobile phone ban has come after a viral video exposed the government's apathy at MR Bangur hospital where corpses of coronavirus patients were kept in close proximity of other individuals.
Read more
News Reports

23 incidents of Hindus being lynched, brutally murdered, that have failed to inspire any outrage from the ‘liberal’ ecosystem

Jhankar Mohta -
Hindus have been murdered brutally and lynched for speaking up, in riots that were specifically anti-Hindu and driven by Islamists and some, just for being Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks in Rashtrapati Bhavan for distribution in various shelter homes

OpIndia Staff -
Health authorities worldwide have encouraged people to use homemade face masks, and not to use surgical and N95 masks
Read more
News Reports

Executive Officer of TTD during Congress regime discloses that the then Chairman called off meeting of Dharmacharyas saying it might annoy ‘madam’

OpIndia Staff -
IYR Krishna Rao revealed that the Dharmacharya Sadassu was cancelled at the last moment because the chairman thought it might 'annoy' Sonia Gandhi.
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress and AAP IT cell join hands to spread falsehood that the attack on Arnab Goswami was staged

OpIndia Staff -
Just because Republic tweeted about the attack Arnab Goswami late, Congress and AAP trolls claim some people knew it before it happened
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Bizarre: A 60-year-old man in Pakistan tests positive for ‘pregnancy’, lab owner arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.
Read more

Connect with us

220,718FansLike
298,289FollowersFollow
222,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com