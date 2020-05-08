Friday, May 8, 2020
Home Media Ujjain based NGO claims Dainik Bhaskar made a 10-year-old girl pick up grains from...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Ujjain based NGO claims Dainik Bhaskar made a 10-year-old girl pick up grains from the road for a photo-op: Here are the details

When OpIndia contacted the editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Ujjain edition, Kapil Bhatnagar, he refused to acknowledge the allegation levelled at his newspaper. Bhatnagar said: "It is possible that Aarti's mother had been asked to say what she had. I cannot comment until we investigate that matter".

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
NGO claims Dainik Bhaskar made a young girl pick up grains from the road for a photo-op
13

The Hindi daily newspaper Dainik Bhaskar has come under the scanner for a picture it published in its Ujjain edition on May 5, where it showed a young girl collecting scattered grains from the road under a scorching sun. The description attached to the picture read that the mother of 10-year-old poor Aarti has asked her to pick up the grains from the road so that her family could be fed for the next one or two days. Dainik Bhaskar now seems to be in trouble because of the picture.

The picture published by Dainik Bhaskar on May 5

An NGO named YUVA Ujjain, based in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city has taken to social media to attack the Hindi daily for misleading people by not only making a 10-year-old girl pick up grains from the road for a photo-op but also attributing incorrect information to it.

YUVA Ujjain approached the family and recorded Aarti and her mother’s statements. Based on their statements the NGO claimed that the photographer had deliberately scattered the grains and asked the girl to pose for his camera. It said that the mother of the young girl refused to have asked Aarti to go out on the road in the middle of the afternoon to collect the scattered grains.

NGO shot video evidence to claim Dainik Bhaskar staged the act

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In the video evidence recorded by the NGO the mother says that in order to make a sensational story which would garner viewership for his publication, the photographer purposely scattered the grains on the road and asked Aarti to pick it up. Aarti also confirmed that she picked up the grains and fed it to her goats, unlike what the report claimed.

The caption written below the picture had claimed that Aarti told the photographer that when a cart full of the wheat grains was passing through the road, a small number of grains slipped from the cart and scattered on the road. When Aarti informed her mother about the same, she asked her to quickly collect the grains in a packet which she would then grind and make chapattis for Aarti’s siblings, read the report published in Dainik Bhaskar.

OpIndia gets in touch with Dainik Bhaskar’s editor

When OpIndia contacted the editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Ujjain edition, Kapil Bhatnagar, he refused to acknowledge the allegation levelled at his newspaper. Bhatnagar said: “It is possible that Aarti’s mother had been asked to say what she had. I cannot comment until we investigate that matter. We have with us pictures taken from various angles and the CCTV footage. Only after a thorough investigation can we come to any conclusion”. In addition to this, Bhatnagar said that he was an Indian, not a foreign journalist, who would depict India as a poor country. We are responsible citizens of the country and would not do anything irrational, said the editor.

Bhatnagar further justified that “we only published the picture after confirming with the photographer. The content published was only after the photographer’s consent. Neither did we tamper with the photograph nor the content, said Bhatnagar.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The NGO castigated the publication saying that such behaviour does not befit a robust publication like Dainik Bhaskar. They said that instead of collecting millions of rupees as donations by depicting the sorrowful state the country with heartbreaking pictures like these, a flourishing media house like Dainik Bhaskar should have instead come forward and helped Aarti’s family.

Saying this, the NGO announced that henceforth the NGO would be taking care of Aarti’s family. They also said that Dainik Bhaskar had not only showed them in bad light but discredited all other organisations which were working relentlessly in Ujjain to make sure that no one sleeps hungry amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

Ujjain based NGO claims Dainik Bhaskar made a 10-year-old girl pick up grains from the road for a photo-op: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi daily newspaper Dainik Bhaskar has come under the scanner for a picture it published in its Ujjain edition on May 5, where it showed a young girl collecting scattered grains from the road under a scorching sun.
Read more
News Reports

Three Russian doctors mysteriously fall from hospital windows after speaking against government on Coronavirus, two of them dead

OpIndia Staff -
Russian doctors are under immense pressure due to increase workload and lack of protective gear in fight against Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Vizag gas leak: Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers caused due to technical glitch in refrigeration unit

OpIndia Staff -
The VIzag Styrene Gas leak happened after liquid Styrene kept in tanks gasified due to failure of refrigeration unit and escaped to atmosphere
Read more
News Reports

The security forces faced law and order problem for the first time at the encounter site yesterday after August 5, says IGP Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
A massive violence had erupted after encounter of Hijbul commander Riyaz Naikoo yesterday in Kashmir, first such incident after 5 August
Read more
News Reports

After being caught charging money for medical certificates, Maharashtra decides to send migrant labours packing to home states without check up

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Health Minister announced that going forward only a thermal screening will be conducted before the journey.
Read more
News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir Top cop tweets photo of a martyred cop’s daughter, asks “Any award for this photograph?”

OpIndia Staff -
The picture Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted is of Zohra who was 5 years old when her father Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Rashid was killed in 2017.
Read more

Connect with us

223,625FansLike
320,906FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com