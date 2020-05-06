Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Updated:

Delhi Commission for Women asks Delhi Police to take action against online trolls for “outraging modesty” of Safoora Zargar

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Delhi Police seeking information on the FIR filed in connection with the online abuse and attacks on Zargar.

OpIndia Staff

DCW takes suo moto cognisance of online attacks against apprehended Jamia Millia student Safoora Zargar
Safoora Zargar(Source: Indian Express)
3

The Delhi Commission for Women(DCW) has taken a suo moto cognisance of the online attacks and abuses hurled on Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, arrested MPhil student and a member of Jamia Coordination Committee, who is pregnant and is currently under arrest for the alleged violence during the anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Delhi Police seeking information on the FIR filed in connection with the online abuse and attacks on Zargar, identities of the accused and those arrested and measures taken to remove the posts outraging her modesty from the social media and asked the police to respond by May 10.

Safoora Zargar arrest

Zargar was arrested by the Delhi Police last month for allegedly leading the anti-CAA protests at the Jaffrabad metro station of Delhi in February 2020. She has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

She was subjected to a barrage of insults and criticism on Twitter, with many raising aspersions on her dignity and character. Disparaging remarks were made against the legitimacy of her marriage and pregnancy.

Taking cognisance of the online attack against Zargar, the DCW issued notice to the Delhi Police that read, “It is stated that a vilification campaign is being run against her and her unborn child on social media and misogynistic comments are being made. It instated that several comments outraging her dignity and threatening her family have also been made.” The DCW has urged the police to bring to book the perpetrators who have unleashed the online assault against the apprehended Jamia Millia student.

Delhi Commission for Women asks Delhi Police to take action against online trolls for "outraging modesty" of Safoora Zargar

OpIndia Staff -
