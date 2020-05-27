Hours after Twitter flagged tweet of US President Donald Trump as ‘misleading’, he hit out on the platform and accused it of interfering in US Presidential elections slated for later this year.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump’s tweets on mail-in ballots were flagged as ‘misleading’ by Twitter. Trump had said that mail-in ballot box could lead to voter fraud and rigged elections. He had raised concerns that the mail boxes could be robbed and ballots may even be rigged.

Twitter highlighted the above two tweets and put out an alert below them which read “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”.

The landing page for ‘facts on mail-in ballots’

Clicking on the alert would take you to further links on the claims regarding mail-in ballots.

Donald Trump accuses Twitter of interfering in elections

US President Donald Trump hit out on the microblogging giant and accused it of stifling free speech and interfering in the upcoming presidential elections.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump accused that Twitter has taken CNN, which he has labelled as ‘Fake News’, and Washington Post articles to claim that Trump’s statement is incorrect. “Twitter is is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he tweeted.

Twitter defends itself

The microblogging giant, in its defence, said that the move was aimed at providing ‘context’ around Trump’s claims. As reported by news agency ANI, while responding to CNN, Twitter said that flagging Trump’s tweets was in line with the approach they shared earlier this month. “These tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting process and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots,” Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough told CNN.