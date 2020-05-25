Monday, May 25, 2020
Home News Reports England: Pakistani arrested for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara, note on Kashmir posted in...
News Reports
Updated:

England: Pakistani arrested for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara, note on Kashmir posted in the Gurdwara recovered

The note recovered from the Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara had a message written in English: "Try to help Kashmir people otherwise problem everyone (sic)" and also had a phone number scribed on it.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A man of Pakistani origin who had vandalized a Gurudwara in England's Derby has been arrested by the police, (courtesy: NBT)
4

Police in England’s Derby has arrested a Pakistani national for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara there today morning.  It also recovered a note on Kashmir which was posted in the Gurdwara.

In the attack which took place on May 25 (Monday) morning at Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby, England, the unidentified man had broken the Gurudwara’s windows and local media reported that vandalism resulted in damages worth hundreds of pounds. 

The note recovered had a message written in English: “Try to help Kashmir people otherwise problem everyone (sic)” and also had a phone number scribed on it. It is reported that after the incident, the restoration work on the premises has begun. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Images of the person caught on CCTV entering the premises were shared by the gurdwara on social media while reporting the incident, causing concern and demands for his arrest.

Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara issued statement after the attack

The gurdwara said in a statement: “This morning at 6 am an individual entered the Gurdwara premises causing thousands of pounds of damage…We can confirm that no individuals were injured and that the clean-up process has begun”.

“This hate crime or any sort of crime against a Sikh will never deter us in our practice of Seva and Simran. We will continue the service of the community with Langar and continue to stream live nitnem (daily prayers). We will ensure the safety of all our Sevadhaars (volunteers) and employees”, it added.

The recent attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul was conducted to avenge the supposed ‘plight of Muslims in Kashmir’

On March 25th, armed terrorists and suicide bombers attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving 27 dead and at least 15 injured. According to reports, the Islamic State communique claiming responsibility for the attack identified the terrorist as an Indian national ‘Abu Khalid al-Hindi’ who carried out the attack in order to avenge the supposed ‘plight of Muslims in Kashmir’. Meanwhile, Afghan and Western security agencies had believed that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of the Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

England: Pakistani arrested for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara, note on Kashmir posted in the Gurdwara recovered

OpIndia Staff -
In the attack which took place on May 25 morning at Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby, England, the unidentified man had broken the Gurudwara's windows
Read more
Editor's picks

China to evacuate its citizens from India amidst pandemic and rising border tensions: Here are the details of the press release

OpIndia Staff -
A notice has been published on the Chinese embassy website which states that students, tourists and businessmen who have been stranded in India will be allowed to fly back to China on special flights
Read more
Opinions

Praṇavārth: Brahman, Manifested

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Praṇava (प्रणव) - ॐ holds a position of paramount importance in Dharma.
Read more
Politics

Do not spread hatred on social media: OSD to Tripura CM slams Asaduddin Owaisi for giving communal colour to an incident of rivalry

OpIndia Staff -
OSD to the Tripura CM slams Asaduddin Owaisi for trying to incite people by sharing a misleading report by TDN World
Read more
News Reports

Nepal PM KP Oli continues his tirade: Blames India for the rising number of coronavirus cases in his country

OpIndia Staff -
Oli said that the people coming in from India 'without proper checking' have vastly contributed to the spread of coronavirus in Nepal.
Read more
News Reports

Eid: No sweets exchanged between BSF and Pakistan Rangers, amidst escalated border tension

OpIndia Staff -
Officials attribute the change in India's stance towards Pakistan to increased incidents of cross-border terrorism on the western border.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: After Palghar lynching, two Sadhus brutally killed inside ashram in Nanded

OpIndia Staff -
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
Read more
Media Fact-Check

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more

Connect with us

228,016FansLike
349,149FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com