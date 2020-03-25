Afghanistan: Suicide bombers attack Gurudwara in Kabul, 150 held hostage, some rescued

Armed terrorists and suicide bombers attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday morning. 150 people have been held hostage. As of now, security forces are engaged in an attack with the gunmen. According to reports, many people who were inside the building have been rescued.

As per news agency ANI, one of the floors has been cleared up by Afghan forces and many people who were inside have been rescued.

#UPDATE Afghan forces have cleared the first floor of Sikh worship area in Kabul, where security forces are fighting terrorists. Many people who were inside the building have been rescued, reports Afghanistan media https://t.co/4lC8GpkMtD — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

At least four people have reportedly been killed in the attack so far. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining survivors.

Reports said the attack began at about 7.45 am Afghan time. Afghanistan’s interior ministry said they had cordoned off the entire area. Ambulances and Afghan special forces have also been sent to the site.

No terrorist organisation has yet taken the responsibility of the attack.

The Shor Bazar area of Kabul was once home to several gurdwaras but they were destroyed during the fighting in the 1980s. Kabul is still home to several thousand Hindus and Sikhs, who because of being the minority community in Afghanistan, have been facing severe discrimination. This has forced many Hindus and Sikhs living in the area to migrate to other countries.