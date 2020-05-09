A case has been registered against Jamia Millia Islamia University student Mahoor Parvez in Bulandshahr in UP on Thursday for referring the martyred Indian soldiers in Handwara encounter on Sunday as ‘war criminals’. According to the reports, the 22-year-old student was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a Bajrang Dal office-bearer named Praveen Bhati. The case was filed in Bulandshahr’s Khurja police station.

The FIR stated that Mahoor Parvez, through her Instagram post last Sunday, “tried to sow seeds of acrimony among different sections of society.”

Praveen Bhati, a lawyer and Seh Sanyojak of the Bajrang Dal’s Bulandshahr unit said, “While our soldiers are laying down their lives for the country, some elements within our nation who have their vested interests to serve are maligning their sacrifice.We will not tolerate such anti-national activities and will take to the streets if she was not arrested by the police soon”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Complaints against Mahoor Parvez were also filed by advocates Manoj Kumar, Dinesh Yadav, Aman Shokeen, Sakshi Goel, Suchitra Kaintura, Priyanka Singh, Jyoti Verma, Pranav Bhaskar with the Cyber Police station in Delhi, saying that the comments of Mahoor not only hurts sentiments of families of martyred soldiers and police personnel, but it is also a seditious act against the nation. The advocates asked to action against him under various sections of IPC and IT Act.

Complaint filed against Ms. Mahoor Parvez for insulting our martyred soldiers by calling them war criminals pic.twitter.com/KWHnflAA55 — Swati (@Swati09280469) May 8, 2020

The police said that an FIR has been registered against Parvez under non-bailable IPC sections 505-b (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and the relevant sections of the IT Act.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Jamia Millia also wrote to the vice chancellor of the university against Parvez for refering to security forces as war criminals. They have asked for strict disciplinary action against the student immediately.

Anti-India posts by Jamia student Mahoor Parvez

After the tragic death of five soldiers of the Indian Army during an encounter with the terrorists, Mahoor Parvez had taken to social media to spew venom against the Indian Army soldiers by comparing with war criminals. Taking to Instagram, Parvez had claimed that the Indian forces had illegally occupied and committed human rights violations in Kashmir for over 70 years.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Why are you all obsessed with glorifying war criminals? These forces have illegally occupied and committed gross human rights violations in Kashmir for 70+ years. And yet the one who picks up the gun to liberate Kashmir is a terrorist to you and these are martyrs? Make it make sense,” she said.

Parvez, fearing action against her, had deleted all her social media accounts.

Support pours in for Mahoor Parvez

Soon, support poured in for Parvez where Islamists joined in to defend her comments as ‘freedom of expression’. One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for ‘human rights violation’.

As social media users pointed out that Parvez was a terrorist sympathiser, Islamist named Arshad, one of Parvez’s followers, referred to him as ‘gobar’ (cow dung). The cow urine and cow dung jibe are often used by Islamists and terrorists to spew venom on Hindus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Islamists within the country had joined hands with Pakistanis on Sunday to celebrate the death of five soldiers in the terrorist encounter in Handwara, Jammu & Kashmir.

Five Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with three soldiers and one Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel were martyred in a terrorist encounter in Handwara in Jammu & Kashmir. As per Indian Army officials, two terrorists were also neutralised in the encounter.