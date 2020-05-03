Pakistanis celebrate as 4 Indian Army personnel lose their lives in terrorist encounter in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir

As news emerged that four Indian Army personnel died fighting the Pakistani terrorists, the Pakistanis and Islamists took to social media to celebrate the Handwara attacks.

The Islamists mocked the Handwara by claiming that it was a repeat of Abhinandan Varthaman episode, in which the Airforce fighter pilot was captured by Pakistani Army right after Indian Airforce had stuck terrorist hubs at Balakot inside Pakistan.

Tweet by Pakistani celebrating Handwara attack

Go Endia Go Back! More power to freedom fighters ❤#Handwara pic.twitter.com/WB0tUsqlKi — Capt PATRIOT 🇵🇰 (@Capt__PATRIOT) May 2, 2020

Indian Army attacked the home of a freedom fighter in #Handwara of IOK. Three army personnels including a Major killed in reaction by the Freedom fighters. — Nawab Shami (@WahNawab) May 2, 2020

May Allah bless all the freedom fighters in IOJ&K 💕

Diwali 💥#Handwara pic.twitter.com/RPkwPpCCNr — حناء✨ (@HinaRKharal) May 2, 2020

An Islamist who proclaimed that terrorist Burhan Wani is his hero in his Twitter profile tweeted how the Kashmiris would be happy.

Another Pakistani troll claimed that the Handwara was a staged event by Prime Minister Modi to deflect from the alleged brutality in Kashmir and his failure against coronavirus crisis.

Another planned drama by Modi to divert attention from his brutality in Kashmir and failure against COVID .#Handwara — Adnan Rajput (@BeczItsRajput) May 2, 2020

Handwara attack

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Four Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with two soldiers and one Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel were martyred in a terrorist encounter in Handwara in Jammu & Kashmir.

On 2nd May 2020, at around 3:30 PM, an encounter started between the Forces and terrorists in Chanjumullah area of Handwara in Kupwara, North Kashmir. Towards evening, reports started pouring in that two senior Army personnel including a Colonel-rank officer and a Major were trapped in a house with two Pakistani terrorists. The senior officers soon lost contact with the team.

As per reports, the terrorists were found hiding in a cowshed. The Forces were reportedly acting on a tipoff that terrorists were present in the Rajwar forests area. The special operations group of police surrounded the house the terrorists were hiding in and an encounter followed. As of now, the reports are that five security personnel have lost their lives while two terrorists were killed.