Jamia Millia Islamia University law student Mahoor Parvez took to social media to refer to the Indian soldiers who were martyred in Handwara encounter on Sunday as ‘war criminals’.

Mahoor Parvez’s Instagram profile image

“Why are you all obsessed with glorifying war criminals? These forces have illegally occupied and committed gross human rights violations in Kashmir for 70+ years. And yet the one who picks up the gun to liberate Kashmir is a terrorist to you and these are martyrs? Make it make sense,” she said.

Mahoor Parvez has now deleted her Instagram and other social media profiles. Parvez has earlier interned with a law firm, Khaitan & Co, which has later distanced itself after her hateful comments on Indian Armed Forces went viral.

There has been a tweet related to the recent unfortunate incident in Kashmir, purportedly by a member of our Firm. This is to clarify that the person was a student intern in Oct 2019 & has no connection with the firm anymore (formal or informal) whatsoever. — Khaitan & Co (@KhaitanCo) May 4, 2020

Support pours in for Mahoor Parvez

Soon, support poured in for Parvez where Islamists joined in to defend her comments as ‘freedom of expression’.

Mahoor Parvez’s supporter

The five security personnel were martyred while they were trying to rescue civilians who were held hostage by the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. One of the terrorist was top Pakistani LeT leader Haider. One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for ‘human rights violation’.

Arshad supporting Mahoor Parvez

When someone called out Parvez as a terrorist sympathiser, another one of her supporters, Arshad, referred to him as ‘gobar’ (cow dung). The Pulwama terrorist who killed 40 CRPF soldiers in February 2019, in a video released after his suicide attack, had said that he was doing it to kill the ones who drink cow’s urine. The cow urine and cow dung jibe is often used by Islamists and terrorists to spew venom on Hindus. He further that he concurs what Parvez has said.

Pakistanis celebrated death of Indian soldiers in Handwara

Pakistanis on Sunday took to Twitter to celebrate as five Army personnel lost their lives in the terrorist encounter in Handwara, Jammu & Kashmir. The Islamists mocked the Handwara by claiming that it was a repeat of Abhinandan Varthaman episode, in which the Airforce fighter pilot was captured by Pakistani Army right after Indian Airforce had stuck terrorist hubs at Balakot inside Pakistan.