Former Indian cricketer and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, whipped Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for his usual antics of spewing anti-India venom and accused Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa of peddling fake narratives about India and PM Modi.

Calling Shahid Afridi a “16-year-old man”, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir slammed the controversial cricketer for his anti-India propaganda. He called the Pakistani trio as ‘jokers’.

Gautam Gambhir’s tweet

Gautam Gambhir went on to remind Afridi of what happened in East Pakistan, present Bangladesh, in 1971, saying that Pakistan would not get Kashmir till judgment day.

Anti-India rant by Shahid Afridi

At a time when the entire world is united to fight against the Chinese pandemic, Pakistan seems to be busy pushing anti-India propaganda with much more intensity. Continuing the same, former Pakistan Cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, a puppet of the rogue Pakistan Army, had recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing relief material and indulged in usual verbal diarrhoea against India and Prime Minister Modi.

Spewing venom against India, Shahid Afridi had accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of oppressing the people of Kashmir on the grounds of religion and alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit to PoK, Afridi resorted to his old tricks again this week to indulge in demagoguery, as he said, “I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind.”

What @SAfridiOfficial is saying is not surprising. Pakistan was created on foundation of Hindu hatred.



When a Pakistani comes to India to make money through films, sports, business or even as a tourist, he puts on a mask of “love & humanity”.



This is the face behind the mask. pic.twitter.com/TCCQwE22rG — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 17, 2020

“Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces,” Shahid Afridi added while reportedly claiming that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army.

Shahid Afridi vs Gautam Gambhir

The anti-India antics of the failed cricketer is not a new one. He has done this multiple times in the past and is known for repeating these fake narratives from repeatedly on the behest of Tier-3 Pakistan Army.

Shahid Afridi has made several disgraceful comments in the past against Hindus and India. He once said in an interview that he had smashed a TV set after he saw his child enacting a scene from a serial. In a derogatory manner, he said “pata nahi kya karte hai thaali leke yu yu” while gesticulating his hands in a circular motion. He then says that when he saw his children doing that while watching the serial (aarti) he lost his temper and smashed the television set on the wall.

In the backdrop of the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Afridi had tweeted in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to show solidarity with Kashmiri. Afridi has also called for United Nation’s (UN) intervention to resolve the Kashmir issue and had called India “oppressive” on its policy in Kashmir.