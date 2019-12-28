Pakistani cricketer and former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Shahid Afridi had once revealed how he had smashed his television set at home when he saw one of his children enacting an ‘aarti’ scene while watching an India drama serial. The video is now viral after the ‘secular’ media and Muslim mobs have been going on rampage against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which grants citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring Islamic nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Talking on a chat show hosted by one Nida Yasir, on a Pakistani TV channel, the cricketer brazenly, taking pride in what he did, said he lost his temper when he found one of his childten watching a Hindu ritual being shown on the Indian channel Star Plus, and smashed the TV set.

While the interviewer looks delighted on listening to Afridi’s anti-Hindu rants, the Pakistani audience can also be seen applauding the cricketer for his defiance against Hindu rituals and customs.

This is reality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are broken for showing Hindu rituals & people applaud it

Shahid Afridi said although his wife doesn’t watch TV very often she’s fond of Indian dramas. “So I told her that she can watch (the Indian dramas) alone but our children are not allowed,” Afridi said in the interview.

Shahid Afridi then says that one day he saw one of his children enacting a scene from the serial. In a derogatory manner, he said “pata nahi kya karte hai thaali leke yu yu” while gesticulating his hands in a circular motion. He then says that when he saw his children doing that while watching the serial (aarti) he lost his temper and smashed the television set on the wall.

Shahid Afridi’s hate for India and Hindu’s is a well established one. The Pakistani skipper has on several occasions in the past ranted against Indian culture, its people, cricket team and the media.

In the backdrop of the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Afridi had tweeted in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to show solidarity with Kashmiri. He had also announced his visit to LOC and shaheed’s home, which in all likelihood implied visiting the home of a person who is recognized as a terrorist by India.

Afridi had in the past called for United Nation’s (UN) intervention to resolve the Kashmir issue and had called India “oppressive” on its policy in Kashmir.

“Innocents [are] being shot down by [an] oppressive regime to clamp [down on] the voice of self-determination & independence,” Afridi tweeted. Afridi also termed the situation “appalling and worrisome”, in the “Indian Occupied Kashmir”, and urged United Nations and other international agencies to step in to prevent what he termed “bloodshed.”

In a similar anti-India rant, the Pakistani cricketer had once said that Indians are not as large-hearted as Pakistanis. Afridi also slammed the Indian media for its “very negative approach” and said the Pakistani media was a “hundred times better” than its Indian counterpart.