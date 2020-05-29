Friday, May 29, 2020
Home Media MSNBC reporter says Minneapolis protest against death of George Floyd ‘not unruly’ while standing...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

MSNBC reporter says Minneapolis protest against death of George Floyd ‘not unruly’ while standing in front of a burning building amidst riots

It is entirely possible to condemn, in no uncertain terms, the brutality heaped on George Floyd and also the riots and looting that have followed his death.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
MSNBC reporter says Minneapolis protest against death of George Floyd ‘not unruly’ while standing in front of a burning building amidst riots
MSNBC reporter during Minneapolis riots
4

On May 25, a 46-year-old ‘black’ man, George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive. A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’. On being taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

The viral cell phone video captured by a pedestrian, who repeatedly objected to the action of Chauvin shows the cop trying to choke the black man with his knee. Despite the victim complaining about not being able to breathe, coupled with verbal protest from onlookers, the said officer was unmoved.

The incident provoked widespread protests and riots across several parts of the United States of America. The worst-hit was Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd took place.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Tuesday, hundreds of protestors hit the streets to protest against the killing of George Floyd. The demonstration continued outside the nearby police precinct. Soon, the protest took a violent turn. On Wednesday night, Police cars were vandalised and pelted with rocks. To pacify the situation, the cops resorted to firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the frenzied mob.

Windows of unmanned stores were broken. Shops were raided and looted, all in the garb of a peaceful protest. Home goods such as rugs and coffee makers were stolen and stores were set ablaze. Amidst the chaos, a ‘looter’ was also shot dead by the police. The mob also breached the security and reached for the police precinct in the neighbourhood where Floyd died. The building was set on fire by the unruly mob, amidst slogans demanding justice for the victim.

While the death of George Floyd was condemned even by President Donald Trump and strict action against the perpetrators was ordered to be taken, the Left media, as in India, did not stop indulging in petty politics. While the death of George Floyd was tragic, the ‘protests’ had taken a violent turn with rampant looting, arson and violence. Under no circumstances could the rioting, arson and looting should be justified especially by responsible media.

However, MSNBC, which is known to have a Left-leaning bias went ahead to justify the violent riots. An MSNBC anchor, while standing smack in front of a burning building amidst violent riots, said, “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly”. He followed this statement up by saying that though the riots were ‘generally not unruly’, ‘fires had been started’.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is entirely possible to condemn, in no uncertain terms, the brutality heaped on George Floyd and also the riots and looting that have followed his death. However, as in India, the Left media often assumes that to condemn any sort of injustice, and equally violent and unjust response at the community level has to be justified too.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

MSNBC reporter says Minneapolis protest against death of George Floyd ‘not unruly’ while standing in front of a burning building amidst riots

OpIndia Staff -
On May 25, a 46-year-old ‘black’ man, George Floyd was reportedly murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin
Read more
News Reports

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) Bangladesh’s top commander Abdul Karim nabbed by Kolkata police

OpIndia Staff -
Abdul Karim was the leader of the Dhuliyan module and was looking after the logistics supply and support, shelter to top leaders like Saleuddin.
Read more
News Reports

Two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after Rajya Sabha official tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The director level official was confirmed positive along with his wife and the Director level officer attended work on May 28
Read more
Media

Indian Express misquotes confidential report to claim China crossed LAC: Here is what Defence Analyst revealed

OpIndia Staff -
Tensions have been rife along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and China.
Read more
News Reports

AMU student Farhan Zuberi arrested for the December 15 anti-CAA violence at the university campus and attack on police team

OpIndia Staff -
AMU student Farhan Zuberi was arrested in connection with the 15 December violence and 6 other cases filed against him
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Six Muslim graveyards deny permission to bury Muslim man claiming he is an ‘outsider’, Hindu cremation ground allows burial

OpIndia Staff -
The family members revealed that said Khaja Miyan was refused burial by mutawallis (caretakers of graveyards) in six graveyards, who first said that the deceased was a non-local and then claimed that Khaja may have died from coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more

Connect with us

228,529FansLike
354,178FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com