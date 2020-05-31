On Saturday, rioters had reportedly desecrated the 142-year old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan in New York, following the killing of a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd by a white officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25, report New York Post.

New York City tonight: “Protesters” desecrate St. Patrick’s Cathedral — one of the most sacred Catholic Churches in the world. pic.twitter.com/7KHueVmEw6 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 31, 2020

Two walls of the Cathedral were desecrated with hateful graffiti and the stairs were spray-painted in black with the name of the victim. The walls were defaced with words such as ‘F*ck’, ‘BLM (Black Lives Matter)’, NJNP (No Justice No Peace) that were written in black letters. As per the report, the sacrilegious act was committed when a mob marched past the Cathedral towards Fifth Avenue.

Later, workers had scrubbed down the graffiti at the iconic cathedral.

Workers scrubbing down graffiti on iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral: pic.twitter.com/oy3BPwNL0W — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) May 31, 2020

The outrageous graffiti was spotted by a reporter from the New York Post at around 6:30 pm. As per the report, on being asked for a comment, the police declined to reply. Moreover, two major Highways in Manhattan were also shut down by rioters on Saturday afternoon. Besides, a northern stretch of the 9.86-long FDR Drive was also closed by 150 them, followed by the New York Police Department (NYPD) after 2 pm. Interestingly, the Archdiocese spokesperson Joseph Zwilling was unaware of the crime when he was contacted by the news portal.

Similarly, Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles was also vandalised by rioters.

Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles vandalized… Tell me this ugly hatred is still about #blm or #georgefloyd?! pic.twitter.com/DnCiA2Zc5L — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 31, 2020

The Killing of George Floyd

“F*ck Israel” and “Free Palestine” graffiti appeared on the synagogue.

On May 25, a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd was reportedly murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive. A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’. Despite the victim complaining about not being able to breathe, coupled with verbal protest from onlookers, the said officer was unmoved. On being taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, Floyd was pronounced dead.

Riots in Minneapolis

On Wednesday night, Police cars were vandalised and pelted with rocks. To pacify the situation, the cops resorted to firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the frenzied mob. Windows of unmanned stores were broken. Shops were raided and looted, all in the garb of a peaceful protest. Home goods such as rugs and coffee makers were stolen and stores were set ablaze. The mob also breached the security and reached for the police precinct in the neighbourhood where Floyd died. The building was set of fire by the unruly mob, amidst slogans demanding justice for the victim. On Saturday, the riots spread across the country.