Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: No ration, petrol to those not wearing masks in Goa
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: No ration, petrol to those not wearing masks in Goa

Earlier the Goa govt had made wearing mask mandatory for all people who step out of their homes.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image courtesy: India TV
6

The State Executive committee of Goa has decided to not to provide ration and petrol to those who are not wearing masks. The decision was taken during the meeting of the State Executive committee chaired by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai on Thursday.

The SEC decided that the use of masks and face cover will have to be used mandatorily across the state amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Petrol pumps and fair price shops have been directed not to sell the commodities if the buyer is not wearing marks or mandatory face cover.

The statement of SEC said, “To enable this, the state should launch a campaign, like ‘no mask-no petrol’ or ‘no mask-no ration’. The committee asked the Director of civil supplies to launch a campaign in order to reach out to the petrol pumps and fair price shops so that they will act further.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

State Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said during the meeting that the police have recovered fine from 1,000 people for not wearing masks.

Earlier the Goa govt had made wearing mask mandatory for all people who step out of their homes. A statement issued by Goa govt had said that actions will be taken against those who violate the order. “Wearing masks is compulsory at public and work places, including streets, hospitals, working sites, etc, under the Goa Epidemic Diseases (Act), COVID-19 Regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State,” the statement had said. The violators of this rule will be liable for penalty of Rs 100 and in case of non-payment, shall be liable for action under IPC section 188.

Goa has zero active Coronavirus cases in the state at present. Seven persons had tested positive for the infection earlier, but all of them have recovered and no new case has emerged after the last patient was discharged on 19th April.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: No ration, petrol to those not wearing masks in Goa

OpIndia Staff -
The Goa SEC decided to launch a campaign like 'no mask-no petrol' or 'no mask-no ration' to reach out to the masses.
Read more
Opinions

Dear Mahua Moitra, I am an NRI doctor and your article was a litany of lies promoting sycophancy over talent

Guest Author -
Open Letter to TMC MP Mohua Moitra by Bengali doctor living in Canada after she slammed NRI doctors for criticising Bengal govt
Read more
News Reports

Guntur: Deceased coronavirus patient contracted the virus from a Tablighi Jamaati after visiting the same tea stall, spreads the infection to over 50 others

OpIndia Staff -
The deceased cable operator who had contracted the infection from the Tablighi Jamaat attendee infected more than 50 people in his hometown
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more
Opinions

RSS in the times of Coronavirus: How RSS and its Swayamsevaks surrender themselves to the service of this nation

Guest Author -
Time and again RSS, the world’s largest socio-cultural organization, has played an important role in serving humanity, including the time when the nation is fighting Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

After deleting nearly 4,000 names from terror watchlist, Pakistan govt tells UNSC panel it cannot act against terrorists due to ‘lack of information’

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan tells UNSC panel it does not have sufficient information on 130 Pakistani nationals on UNSC sanctions list
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia cancels lecture to be conducted by SC lawyer J Sai Deepak on ‘Minority rights’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On the morning of 30th April, Mr J Sai Deepak was informed that his online lecture was cancelled. However, there is a string of events that happened between the invite being extended to the invite being rescinded.
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more

Connect with us

222,096FansLike
311,233FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com