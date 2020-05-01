Coronavirus: No ration, petrol to those not wearing masks in Goa

The State Executive committee of Goa has decided to not to provide ration and petrol to those who are not wearing masks. The decision was taken during the meeting of the State Executive committee chaired by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai on Thursday.

The SEC decided that the use of masks and face cover will have to be used mandatorily across the state amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Petrol pumps and fair price shops have been directed not to sell the commodities if the buyer is not wearing marks or mandatory face cover.

The statement of SEC said, “To enable this, the state should launch a campaign, like ‘no mask-no petrol’ or ‘no mask-no ration’. The committee asked the Director of civil supplies to launch a campaign in order to reach out to the petrol pumps and fair price shops so that they will act further.

State Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said during the meeting that the police have recovered fine from 1,000 people for not wearing masks.

Earlier the Goa govt had made wearing mask mandatory for all people who step out of their homes. A statement issued by Goa govt had said that actions will be taken against those who violate the order. “Wearing masks is compulsory at public and work places, including streets, hospitals, working sites, etc, under the Goa Epidemic Diseases (Act), COVID-19 Regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State,” the statement had said. The violators of this rule will be liable for penalty of Rs 100 and in case of non-payment, shall be liable for action under IPC section 188.

Goa has zero active Coronavirus cases in the state at present. Seven persons had tested positive for the infection earlier, but all of them have recovered and no new case has emerged after the last patient was discharged on 19th April.